Pictured from left, Lt. Col. Buck DeWeese, with the Lookout Mountain Civil Air Patrol; Kevin Moore, co-owner of Roughlock Auto; Jody Moore, co-owner of Roughlock Auto; and 2nd Lt. Troy Dobyns, with the Lookout Mountain Civil Air Patrol. Courtesy photo
SPEARFISH — As part of Roughlock Auto’s “Give Back” initiative to non-profit organizations that serve the needs of Spearfish youth, the Lookout Mountain Civil Air Patrol (CAP) received a $4,000 donation to aid in their work.
“Lookout Mountain currently has 20 cadets, ages 12 and up, who are the future leaders of Spearfish and America. We teach leadership, character development, aerospace education and other skills that help in search and rescue events in the real world,” said Lt. Col. Buck DeWeese, squadron leader of the Lookout Mountain CAP, said in a prepared statement.
Civil Air Patrol works closely with local emergency management agencies, police departments and other civic voluntary agencies to support search and rescue efforts throughout the state. Lookout Mountain CAP relies heavily on donations and grants to maintain its headquarters at the Black Hills Airport-Clyde Ice Field. The group meets every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Interested members of the public are encouraged to attend. For more information visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com, or call DeWeese at (605) 641-2362.
