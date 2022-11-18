A group helped raise funds to replace and install windows that were shattered in a Belle Fourche home following the June storm. Pictured from left are: Josh Unruh, Todd Brownell, Kelly Harnett, Brian Eberhard, Blanca Garduna, Dana Eberhard, Tony Silvernagel, Jerome Greger, and Alan Merkel. Courtesy photo
BELLE FOURCHE — Northern Black Hills Rotary members recently helped out a family in need following the unexpected loss of a family member.
On Saturday, Rotary members helped install three new windows with the help of professional window installation donated by Todd Brownell, owner of Modern Concepts of Rapid City.
The need for the windows came following tragedy striking the Garduña family upon the unexpected passing of Nino Garduña. On top of this loss, the June hailstorm that pummeled Belle Fourche shattered several windows of the home. That was when they found out his homeowner’s insurance had lapsed, and they had no way to replace the broken windows.
Rotarian Kelly Harnett learned of the family’s need and got the ball rolling.
“I thought, I may be able to help. Being in lending, I reached out to several agencies to see if this family would qualify for any assistance,” Harnett said. “Unfortunately, since there was no longer a primary resident with Nino’s passing, they did not qualify for any programs offered. Refusing to give up, I decided to approach Todd Brownell who installed windows for me after the June 2020 hailstorm in Spearfish and my fellow Rotarians to see if we could find a way to get these windows replaced.”
With the help of fellow Rotarians along with a few other Spearfish residents, Body Image Spa, and Beautify Spearfish, the group was able to fund the purchase of three of the five windows needed.
Brownell donated his time and talents and with the help of his employee Josh Unruh and Rotarians Alan Merkel, Brian and Dana Eberhard, Jerome Greger, Tony Silvernagel, and Harnett, they removed the old windows and installed the new ones.
“You could feel the temperature difference inside the home almost immediately,” Harnett said.
Blanca Garduña was grateful for the assistance.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Garduña said. “This meant so much to us, this is our childhood home and so important. It is humbling to be a part of such a great community, and we are beyond grateful to the Rotary Club and to all that helped make this happen!”
Her sister, Nika Garduña echoed those sentiments.
“This is absolutely astounding, and we are forever grateful. Kelly with the Rotary organization and Todd with Modern Concepts have been a huge blessing to our family helping us replace the windows that were damaged in my late father’s home during the hailstorm in June. I can’t thank you all enough. Thank you so much to all who made this possible. This has touched our hearts in so many ways.”
The group plans to continue efforts to raise the funds needed to replace the remaining two windows. Once that happens, the Northern Black Hills Rotary Club will be back at the Garduña home helping to install those windows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.