SPEARFISH — John Schneider, the 2022-2023 Governor of Rotary District 5610, will be speaking at the meeting of the Spearfish Rotary club at noon Wednesday at Lucky’s 13 Pub.

Schneider’s message to the club encourages Spearfish Rotarians to expand on their efforts to provide the community, regional and international service that is the foundation of Rotary. Schneider’s message extends the theme of 2022-23 Rotary International President, Jennifer Jones, to “Imagine Rotary.” When announcing her 2022-23 theme, Jones said, “Imagine, a world that deserves our best where we get up each day knowing that we can make a difference.”

