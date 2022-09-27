SPEARFISH — John Schneider, the 2022-2023 Governor of Rotary District 5610, will be speaking at the meeting of the Spearfish Rotary club at noon Wednesday at Lucky’s 13 Pub.
Schneider’s message to the club encourages Spearfish Rotarians to expand on their efforts to provide the community, regional and international service that is the foundation of Rotary. Schneider’s message extends the theme of 2022-23 Rotary International President, Jennifer Jones, to “Imagine Rotary.” When announcing her 2022-23 theme, Jones said, “Imagine, a world that deserves our best where we get up each day knowing that we can make a difference.”
"I look forward to bringing a positive and encouraging message to every club in District 5610," said Schneider. "We are excited to offer wonderful resources that will help clubs fulfill their mission of Service Above Self and have a lot of fun in the process.
On July 1, Schneider assumed the volunteer post of Rotary International District Governor for 2022-23. As Governor, he coordinates the community and international service projects of the 40 clubs in District 5610 encompassing all of South Dakota, northwestern Iowa, southwestern Minnesota and northeast Nebraska. Schneider will serve through June 30, 2023, and will visit with all the Rotary clubs in the District during his year in office.
"It's an honor to begin my term as District Governor by visiting each club in District 5610," said Schneider. "Every club offers a unique set of experiences and goals for the year that adds a great deal to the district as a whole, and I look forward to hearing about each club's plan for the coming year."
Schneider is one of only 535 Rotarians worldwide serving as a district governor this year. He has served as the president and on numerous committees of the Le Mars, IA Rotary Club. Additionally, he has attended the International Rotary Conference and served as an Assistant Governor for the District.
