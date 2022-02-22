Rosenau wins officer of the year

SPEARFISH — Since 2006, the Spearfish Police Department has honored its officers annually with the Officer of the Year Award. On Wednesday, that honor was awarded to Sgt. Samantha Rosenau as the 2021 Officer of the Year.
“Officer of the Year may be awarded to an officer that have exhibited to the public and other officers and exceptional degree of professionalism,” explained Boyd Dean, assistant police chief for the Spearfish Police Department.
Rosenau joined the department in April 2015. She moved to North Dakota in 2018 and became a detective for the Watford Police Department, but returned to the Spearfish department two years later in 2020. In May 2021, Rosenau was promoted to Sgt.
“When she gained her promotion, she really took off with it,” Dean said of Rosenau. “Even when she was an officer she always displayed really a strong work ethic. Nothing much else you can say about that. That lady came to work and worked.”
Dean said that in order to win the award, the officer must be nominated by a fellow officer or employee of the department other than the command staff.
“We had some good nominations but … by far she was the one on top,” Dean said. “When she’s supervising a shift, she keeps her officers up to that same level of professionalism that she always displayed. She expects a lot out of them, and they really had a ton of respect for her so she really stood out.”
“Sgt. Rosenau’s standard for each day is her best,” Police Chief Curt Jacobs added. “She is extremely professional, a proven leader, and a role model for the department.”
Rosenau said she’s proud of the work she gets to do in Spearfish, and to be appreciated by the department.
“I’m very proud to represent the department and receive this award,” she told the Pioneer via email. “It is an honor to serve the community of Spearfish. It’s a privilege to work alongside my fellow officers everyday. We have a great team environment that promotes success.”
Both Jacobs and Dean said that they are proud of Rosenau, and the value and example she brings to the department.
“We are extremely proud of Sgt. Rosenau and thank her for her dedication and service,” Jacobs said.
“We’re very proud of her accomplishments and we look forward to what she has to bring to the department in the future,” Dean added.
