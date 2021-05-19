Rosenau promoted to sergeant

SPEARFISH — Spearfish promoted Smantha Rosenau to sergeant within the Spearfish Police Department during a promotion ceremony at Monday’s Spearfish City Council meeting.
Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs explained that Rosenau started with the Spearfish Police Department in 2015 before moving to North Dakota, where she rose to the rank of detective.
“(She) saw the light, came back to Spearfish, we are tickled to have her back,” he said. “One of the things that got her the job was her strong work ethic, she’s very professional, she’s a leader, she’s a mentor to the patrol officers, and she’s a new training officer. So I give you Sam Rosenau, our new sergeant.”
