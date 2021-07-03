Romkema steps down as provost, VP at BHSU

SPEARFISH — Dr. Priscilla Romkema is stepping down as provost and vice president of Academic Affairs as she retires from Black Hills State University to explore new opportunities and adventures both personally and professionally.
Romkema graduated from BHSU and began her career there as a faculty member in 1997.
In her two decades of service to the university, one thing stands out as the best part.
“It sounds overused, but to be honest, the people,” Romkema told the Pioneer. “The people that I work with on a daily basis, the students we serve, and the broader community. That includes alumni, donors in the community. To me, what makes it a great place is the people who drive the experience.”
Romkema served in numerous roles over the years.
She was hired as provost and vice president of Academic Affairs in July 2020 after a three-year stint as president of the Monument Health Foundation. Before that she had served for a decade as dean of the College of Business and Natural Sciences and another decade prior as a faculty member.
In her role as dean she managed the university’s initial AACSB Accreditation efforts for the BHSU School of Business.
“I wish to thank Dr. Romkema for serving as provost for the past year. While I wish her time as provost were longer, I understand her desire to spend more time with family. I wish her the very best in this next phase of life,” BHSU President Laurie Nichols said. “Priscilla provided strong academic leadership not only as provost but throughout her many years at BHSU. I sincerely thank her for her years of dedicated service and the legacy she leaves at our university.”
Over the years Romkema has received numerous recognitions and awards for both her dedication to BHSU as well as her involvement in the Black Hills community. Recent local accomplishments include being named Associate Professor Emeritus, being honored with her second Spirit of Spearfish Award from the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce, and being selected for the Elders’ Wisdom, Children’s Song program.
Romkema says that a highlight of her time at BHSU has been supporting and strengthening the student experience at BHSU.
“I have greatly appreciated the opportunity to return to Black Hills State University this year to serve as the provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. It has been rewarding and inspiring to work with such a great team at BHSU. Special thanks to President Laurie Nichols for her strong leadership at the university.”
“It’s been great for me to be at my alma matter. … For me to be in this position, 20 years later, to be at this juncture and to see the university from a different vantage point. Each position provides a different look at the university,” she told the Pioneer. “At the end of the day, I’d said everything for me in higher ed is about the students — their experience, their outcome, their opportunities.
In addition to the academic positions Romkema has held, she also served as a training advisor with the Environmental Policy and Technology Project in Russia and as an office manager in London, England.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.