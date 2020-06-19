SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant’s new equalization (E.Q.) basin in nearing completion as work crews from RCS Construction add the lining to the 170-foot by 250-foot holding tank.
“It’s strips of 60 millimeter thick high density plastic,” said Bob Everidge, plant superintendent. “They roll it out and then they weld it together so it’s impervious.”
The E.Q. basin project started in January, and will soon be ready to bypass up to 1.5 million gallons of raw sewage when the need arises.
Everidge explained that everyday approximately 1 million gallons of wastewater is gravity-fed to a lift station where it is pumped to the treatment plant. There are three lines at the station so that the flow is not interrupted if maintenance needs to be done on any one line, but if the entire station falters or needs to be shut down, all that waste will need to be redirected, that’s where the E.Q. basin comes in.
“One of the main reasons for this project is we need to go (into the lift station) and replace all the old valves; they’re 40-years-old and its time,” Everidge said.
Once completed, plant crews will be able to redirect the flow of wastewater into the E.Q. basin where it will be held long enough to allow them to perform the maintenance work needed at the lift station. Once the work is completed the E.Q. basin will be drained and reenter the flow of material as it makes it’s way up towards the plant to be treated; all without a single disruption of service to the city.
“It won’t jam us up, but it will be a little bit of increased flow,” Everidge said. “But we have the capacity for that.”
Everidge explained that at 1 million gallons of wastewater a day, the plant operates normally at around 65% capacity, which allows for at most a 35% increase in flow.
“The hydraulic profile is such that we don’t affect things when we’re bypassing or pumping back,” he said.
The basin itself is nestled in a parcel of land that used to be a lagoon style wastewater treatment facility for the city. That facility was scraped in 1982 when the new advanced wastewater treatment plant was built.
“That used to be a lagoon style treatment for wastewater… But as communities grow and more flow comes on you need to speed up that process,” Everidge said.
The basin will be lined with an ultra high molecular weight plastic, which should mitigate any degeneration of the material and prevent any seepage. The basin was budgeted for $1.1 million, but Everidge said the project should come in at just around $670,000. Once the lining is in place, Everidge said structures will be constructed to allow plant crews to manually divert wastewater, to the basin as well as an automatic system in case the lift station fails. The area around the basin will be reseeded and a 10-foot high wildlife fence will be erected around it to keep deer from puncturing the liner.
“We’re definitely pumped about it,” Everidge said. “… No pun intended.”
