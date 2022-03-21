DEADWOOD — True to form, thousands of St. Patrick’s Day revelers took to Historic Main Street over the weekend, enveloping the streets of Deadwood and its businesses with green in many shades, forms, and fashions. A lucky spot to shoot the parade from high atop the Franklin veranda offered a bird’s eye view of the hustle and bustle below, and with beautiful weather, one of the biggest St. Paddy’s Day celebrations ever.
Pioneer photos by Jaci Conrad Pearson
