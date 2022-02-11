Rogers arraigned on murder charges and denied bond

DEADWOOD — The Spearfish man accused of shooting and killing his wife was arraigned in 4th Circuit Court Thursday before Judge Michelle Comer.
Dreau Lester Rogers, 33, appeared for the first time in person in the courtroom for the numerous charges he faces. Comer read the 10 counts stemming from the Jan. 22 shooting death of Destiny Dawn Rogers, 43, in the couple’s home.
He was charged with first-degree murder premeditated design, a Class A felony punishable by up to death, and if convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of life in prison; alternately, he was charged with second-degree murder, a Class B felony punishable by life in prison; additionally he was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a person with a prior felony drug conviction, a Class 6 felony punishable by up to two years in prison. One count was for a .45 caliber pistol, and the other was for a .22 caliber pistol; possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, also a Class 6 felony; two counts of commission a felony while carrying a firearm one count for the murder charge and the other for possession of a drug with the intent to distribute, Class 2 felonies, punishable by up to 25 years in prison; two counts possession of a controlled drug or substance — Schedule I or II, specifically one count each for methamphetamine and heroin, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison; possession of a controlled drug or substance with the intent to distribute specifically methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance — Schedule I or II, specifically methamphetamine, also a Class 5 felony.
When Comer asked if he understood the charges and the maximum penalties each charge brought, Rogers said, “Yes your honor.”
Rogers was wearing a grey striped jail shirt, black and white striped pants, and an orange facemask. Both his hands and feet were cuffed.
The state filed Part 2 information based upon Rogers’ four prior felony convictions.
The convictions, all drug related, stem from Meade County, in 2011, and Lawrence County in 2012, and two convictions in 2013. The Part 2 information would need to be proved by the state in, what essentially would be a separate trial. If the state proves its case in the Part 2 information, each charge Rogers faces would be enhanced two levels. So the Class 2 felony charges would become Class C felonies, punishable by up to life in prison, the Class 4 felonies would become Class 2 felonies, and the Class 6 felonies would become Class 4 felonies.
Comer again asked if Rogers understood the information, to which he again replied, “Yes your honor.”
Rogers also faces a Class 6 felony for failure to appear stemming from a 2021 case, as well as several misdemeanor drug charges from 2021 as well. Again the state filed Part 2 information that, if he were convicted, would enhance each charge two levels.
Rogers is represented by attorney Joe Kosel.
Kosel made a motion, asking for the grand jury transcript as well as a motion for discovery seeking reports from the state such as an autopsy report, and other forensic analysis.
State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald said that there are still materials, related to the case, being tested such as DNA, ballistics, and other firearm testing. He told Comer that police relayed to his office it should be another two or three weeks before those reports became available.
Kosel also asked that the state disclose whether it will seek the death penalty.
Fitzgerald asked for one week, following the receipt of the reports, to make that decision.
Comer granted both requests but did not put a timeline on when the tests must be provided to the state’s attorney stating that she did not want to “hamstring” the investigators.
Kosel also requested a hearing to discuss a protective order which was set for Feb. 18.
And lastly he requested that some sort of bond be available to Rogers. He said Rogers would agree to any number of stipulations of the bond to include GPS tracking, check ins, travel restrictions, among other requirements.
Fitzgerald objected to the motion stating that Rogers had been missing for three months from court proceedings before he was arrested the day of the shooting. Fitzgerald said it is clear that when someone is charged with a more serious crime, and already missed scheduled court dates, they are unlikely to come back if released. He added that people charged with murder are not entitled to a bond opportunity.
Comer agreed and denied bond.
“He is not, on that charge, entitled to bond,” she said.
A status hearing was set for March 3.
Police say that Rogers shot and killed his wife in their living room. At 12:48 a.m. that day, they responded to a 911 call from Rogers seeking an ambulance at 713 St. Joe St.
Spearfish police Cpl. Aaron Jurgensen and officer Hunter Bradley responded. Upon their arrival to the house, they discovered Destiny Rogers on the living room floor. Bradley began life-saving measures. She was later transported to Spearfish Monument Health, where she was pronounced dead.
Jurgensen made contact with Dreau Rogers, who alleged another man had shot Destiny. While that other man was named in court documents, the Pioneer is not publishing his name at this time.
Spearfish police Sgt. Steve Hofmann arrived at the house to assist and said in his report that he observed a single .45 caliber bullet casing in the living room. He wrote in court documents that it was believed to have been fired from a pistol.
Police obtained search warrants for both the Rogers home as well as the home of the other man. While, “No items to substantiate a homicide were found” at the other man’s residence, at the Rogers’ residence, a .45 caliber gun was allegedly found hidden in the backyard, and .45 caliber ammunition “that matched the caliber and look of the shell casing left behind” was located in the kitchen area, according to court reports.
Hofmann wrote in court documents that Rogers allegedly admitted that his DNA would be on the firearm; however, he alleged the other man owned the gun and maintained that the other man was the one who fired the shot.
During the search of the Rogers’ residence, police allegedly located approximately 15 individual bags of methamphetamine, one bag of heroin, and two bags suspected to contain fentanyl pills.
