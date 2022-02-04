RAPID CITY — Rodeo Rapid City completed its first PRCA performance at Summit Arena at The Monument on Thursday night.
Garrett Shadbolt collected 89 points to take the early lead in bareback riding. Blake Knowles turned in the fastest steer wrestling time: 3.8 seconds.
Team roping standings find Jake Cooper and Sid Sporer holding the top spot at 4.2 seconds. An 80-point score enabled Jake Finlay to take the early saddle bronc riding lead.
Michael Otero sits atop the tie down roping standings at 8.2 seconds. Jamie Olson leads the barrel racing standings at 13.22 seconds.
Two bull riders share the early lead. Cole Fischer and Reid Oftedahl collected 78 points apiece.
The night ended with freestyle bullfighting. Johnny Sager placed first with 84 points, followed by Tyler Mansell at 81 points and Brandon Dwyer with 78 points.
Event leaders following Thursday’s first performance follow.
Bareback riding
1 Garrett Shadbolt 89 points
2 Richmond Champion 84.5
3 Shane O’Connell 82
4 Ben Kramer 78
5 Bodee Lammers 76
6 Nate McFadden 75
Steer wrestling
1 Blake Knowles 3.8 seconds
2 (tie) Jon Laine Herl 4.0
2 (tie) Cameron Morman 4.0
4 (tie) Nick Guy 4.1
4 (tie) Ty Allred 4.1
6 (tie) Slick Pickerill 4.4
6 (tie) Landon Richard Sivertsen 4.4
8 (tie) Benjamin Robinson 4.5
8 (tie) Kalane Anders 4.5
8 (tie) Timmy Sparing 4.5
8 (tie) Tanner Brunner 4.5
8 (tie) Jason Reiss 4.5
8 (tie) Eli Lord 4.5
Team roping
1 Jake Cooper and Sid Sporer 4.2 seconds
2 (tie) Junior Dees and Levi Lord 4.4
2 (tie) Jon Peterson and Trae Smith 4.4
4 Layne Carson and Jess Chase 5.7
5 Cooper White and Tucker James White 9.6
6 Brenten Hall and Chase Tryan 10.0
7 J.C. Yeahquo and L.J. Yeahquo 11.0
8 Curry Kirchner and Austin Rogers 15.4
Saddle bronc riding
1 Jake Finlay 80 points
2 Cody DeMoss 79
3 Tegan Smith 78
4 Brody Wells 76
5 Chet Johnson 75
Tie down roping
1 Michael Otero 8.2 seconds
2 Clint Kindred 8.5
3 Nolan Richie 9.0
4 Ty Harris 9.1
5 Trevor Hale 9.4
6 Trey Young 9.6
7 (tie) Tyson Durfey 9.7
7 (tie) Shane Smith 9.7
Barrel racing
1 Jamie Olsen 13.22 seconds
2 Jessie Telford 13.29
3 (tie) Abby Phillips 13.34
3 (tie) Nikki Hansen 13.34
5 Jessica Routier 13.37
6 Maggie Poloncic 13.39
7 Lisa Lockhart 13.41
8 Shawnee Williams 13.44
Bull riding
1 (tie) Cole Fischer 78 points
1 (tie) Reid Oftedahl 78
3 Blaine Beaty 74
4 Gage Gay 71
5 Ryan Knutson 52
Action continues with the second PRCA performance set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
Two PRCA performances will close the rodeo on Saturday. Start times are 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.