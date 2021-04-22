SPEARFISH — A rockslide partially blocked Spearfish Canyon Road Wednesday afternoon.
The slide was reported shortly after 1 p.m.
Rocks had sheared off from the cliffs above the road and have consolidated in the scree slope below.
Mike Carlson, area engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, said the recent freeze/thaw cycle likely caused the rock fall.
“It’s in an area that we get slides, pebbles and small rocks, around fist sized mostly, but these were some bigger boulders,” Carlson said.
The slide occurred near Mile Marker 16, upstream from the Rimrock Lodge.
Several boulders blocked the driving lanes forcing vehicles to drive around them.
One boulder created a divot in the asphalt 20-25 inches in diameter and 8-10 inches deep. Another boulder made it across the road, hitting the creek-side shoulder gouging out a cavity about half the size of a bathtub. That boulder ended up in Spearfish Creek.
One boulder gouged out the pavement several inches wide and deep, and about three feet long
Carlson said the local DOT crews and those in Pierre monitor the location, as well as others throughout the Hills. He said several years ago, an area was deemed ready to fall by geologists. Crews went in and tried to conduct work by hand. The rocks didn’t budge. They didn’t move when the rock was blasted either. So the crews got more aggressive with their blasting before the rocks fell.
He said no one knows for sure when more rocks will fall. However, before the boulders were removed, more large rocks from the steep hillside above, began to tumble toward the road. They did not roll far though and remain in the scree.
The boulders were removed by a loader and the scene was clear around 2:30 p.m.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.