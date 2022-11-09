SPEARFISH — The saga of the Evans Park rocket slide continues to burn bright as Spearfish city officials presented the findings of a safety report, which forced the city to close off the feature until it can decide whether to renovate or replace the structure completely.

“With the fact that we had this in black and white, in writing, now that we had some actual safety hazards identified, we thought it’d be in the best interest at this point to close it down until we could come up with a more permanent solution,” explained Tyler Ehnes, Spearfish Parks and Rec Director during Monday’s city council meeting.

