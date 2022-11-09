The scheduled renovation of Evans Park in Spearfish has launched the city into a protracted examination of playground safety standards; specifically with regards to the 30-plus-year-old rocket ship slide feature, which the park has become synonymous with. Pioneer file photo
SPEARFISH — The saga of the Evans Park rocket slide continues to burn bright as Spearfish city officials presented the findings of a safety report, which forced the city to close off the feature until it can decide whether to renovate or replace the structure completely.
“With the fact that we had this in black and white, in writing, now that we had some actual safety hazards identified, we thought it’d be in the best interest at this point to close it down until we could come up with a more permanent solution,” explained Tyler Ehnes, Spearfish Parks and Rec Director during Monday’s city council meeting.
Ehnes met with representatives from Safety Benefits Inc., in October, which is a third party playground inspection company hired by the city’s insurance carrier, to walk through all of the alterations that would need to be made to the rocket ship in order to bring it back into compliance.
The inspection used the consumer products safety commission’s handbook for public playground safety, which was last updated in 2010, as its guide in assessing what work would need to be done to the structure to keep it insurable by the city. The report identified four main areas where the rocket ship failed to comply with current playground standards.
Head entrapment
“The handbook states that anything that’s three and a half inches, to nine inches, a gap anywhere around that playground structure; theoretically, a small child-toddler-could get their torso through,” Ehnes explained. “And then being that their heads are bigger, would get their head trapped.”
Entanglement and impalement
“Anything that could impale a child, the main one being at the top of the slide, the joy sticks in the cockpit area, that was the concern,” Ehnes said. “Any bolt that’s more than two threads sticking out passed the nut is considered unsafe, so almost every bolt on that structure has to be replaced according to the report.”
Slides
“The entry platforms on the slides do not meet the guidelines for slide access,” Ehnes continued. “The gaps are large enough for fingers to be caught and for a string to get caught and become entangled.”
In addition to the gaps on the slides, the report also addresses the exit chute, which should create a landing point at the bottom of the slide that is horizontal or at a slight incline to slow the child’s decent before embarking.
“As you come out of the slide, it should be zero to negative four degrees,” Ehnes said. “When they measured ours, they were more at, like, 20 degrees. … Essentially you have to flatten out that exit and make sure it’s the right, appropriate height above the ground.”
Swings
“The swings had to be removed, that was something that they told us verbally … swings can’t be part of a composite structure,” he said. “No matter how it’s renovated, (the swings) will not be able to be put back up.”
On top of the corrections that would be needed to bring the structure back up to insurable standards, the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA) states that any playground equipment renovated in any way after 2012 must be brought into ADA access standards.
Ehnes told the council that he has shared the report with several local contractors who will assemble cost estimates for all of the work needed to renovate the rocket ship and keep it standing. He will present those estimates to the Parks, Rec, and Forestry Board at their next scheduled meeting at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 17, in the council chambers at city hall.
“At that time, we’ll have the park board, again, discuss this and hopefully bring forth a recommendation to (the council) at a later meeting for final consideration on whether we renovate it, or we remove and replace it with something newer.”
The newer options were presented to the park board during its Oct. 20 meeting. There, two design options were discussed; both fabricated plastic features by companies out of Omaha, Neb., which are built to meet all playground safety and ADA standards upon delivery. One of the proposals was for two separate structures, at a cost of $352,000, and the other would be a 34-foot tall structure at a cost of $275,000. Both proposals were rocket-themed to pay homage the original structure.
“However, which ever option is chosen, whether you guys decide to renovate, or remove and replace, we still want to honor the Parker family and their donation however that looks,” Ehnes said during the meeting. “We still want to maintain the legacy of that family and their son John.”
