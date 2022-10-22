Rocket Ship Park: We have a problem

SPEARFISH — The rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park has been many things to many people – a place to play, a place reflect on the nostalgia of youth, and a place to connect to past and future generations.
“To us it’s a memorial,” said Dr. Jeff Parker, who along with his wife and family, donated the rocket ship slide to the park in honor of their son, John, who passed away at an early age. “In some ways I’m very heartened to see all the people here who care about the rocket ship park that we donated a long time ago; however, I have to say if I’d envisioned having to stand here 30 years ago when we donated it, I never would have done it. The angst and disruption it’s brought up in my family, we’ve just had to relive all those memories. … Our family will stand behind any decision you guys come up with, whether it’s renovate it, (or) remove it. We just ask that you recognize that it is personal to us and it would be devastating to see it,” Parker paused to compose himself. “We don’t want to see it bull-dozed. If you’re going to remove it, we’d like it back.”
Parker was one of several community members who spoke during the Park, Recreation, and Forestry Advisory Board meeting Thursday, in favor of saving the rocket ship.
Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes explained that the city has budgeted $350,000 for a renovation project at Evans Park, whether that money is spend refurbishing the current rocket ship slide feature, or replacing it with brand new structures is at the heart of an impassioned debate.
A lot of safety standards and procedures have changed in the three decades since the rocket ship was installed. In order to comply with those changes, Ehnes met with playground equipment inspectors and insurance adjusters to assemble a report of work that would need to be done.
First, he said the swings would need to be permanently removed from the feature.
“In the handbook, it says that swings shouldn’t be attached to a composite structure. In addition, the fall zone… you have to have, basically 8-foot in front of the swing, 8-foot behind the swing, and 6-foot laterally on each side of the swing,” Ehnes said. “So if we’re gonna have swings out there, we’re gonna have to come up with an alternative solution.”
The big slide, other than being dented and welded, would need to be replaced due to its discharge angle. Similar issues would have to be addressed with the smaller slide as well.
Ehnes said that nearly every bolt holding the structure together would need to be replaced, as well as spacing issues mitigated.
“Anytime that there’s (a gap) greater than three-and-a-half inches and less than nine inches it could result in a kid getting their head trapped in something, which causes strangulation,” he said.
The main support post will also need to be resecured.
“And then obviously, cosmetic touch-ups-painting and fiberglass repair, installing some additional signage and obviously just overall new metal, new poles, fixing the rust stuff.” Ehnes
Ehnes also explained during the meeting Thursday, that anytime the city moves to renovate an older structure, it is required to bring it into Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance.
“That’s a law that was passed in 2010, so any playground that’s renovated or refurbished after 2012, has to meet ADA standards,” Ehnes said. “I’m not an ADA expert, so we’d probably need to bring in a consultant to find out exactly what needs to be done.”
The renovations Ehnes highlighted were taken from notes he compiled during the insurance inspection, which occurred on Tuesday. He said he hadn’t received a formal cost estimate from that inspection as of the time of the board meeting.
“When I asked if we could have it by Thursday, he kind of laughed at me,” Ehnes said of the inspector.
In the meantime, Ehnes said he’s been working with community members to determine how much of the renovation work could be done using local contractors.
“We met with Ainsworth Benning and Mid State Welding out there on Tuesday morning to get their opinions,” he explained. “They haven’t given us any quotes yet, because it really depends on what has to be done to it to bring it back into compliance.”
Ehnes anticipates having the cost estimate from the insurance inspection within the next few weeks and being able to bring more conclusive numbers to the board at their next meeting, scheduled for Nov. 17.
What Ehnes was able to provide to the board were the cost estimates of replacing the rocket ship. Two design options were discussed; both fabricated plastic features by companies out of Omaha, Neb., which are built to meet all playground safety and ADA standards upon delivery. Both proposals were rocket-themed to pay homage the original structure.
“While we understand the sentimental value and attachment to this, we have a job at the city,” Ehnes explained. “The staff is required to meet all laws, standards, and regulations. That’s what we’re here for, we’re the subject matter experts to advise these boards and councils.”
Based on the information that was available at the time, and after consulting with the city administrator, city attorney, and park superintendent, Ehnes recommended to the board that the rocket ship be removed and replaced with a new structure at Evans Park.
“However, which ever option is chosen, whether you guys decide to renovate, or remove and replace, we still want to honor the Parker family and their donation however that looks,” Ehnes addressed to the board. “We still want to maintain the legacy of that family and their son John.”
The board then opened the floor for public comment, to hear from the community.
Lynn Ensor, who has researched other similar rocket ship playground structure projects through the country, and has been working extensively to bring the community and city staff together on the matter, disagreed with the recommendation to replace the rocket ship, advocating, instead for renovation.
“Everything from Fort Jefferson, N.Y., to Torres, Calif., people who have redone their rocket ships and people who have chosen not to; our rocket ship, for it’s age is in amazing condition,” she said. “So it’s not going to be as expensive as if we were starting from scratch.”
Another advocate for saving the rocket ship, 11-year-old Spearfish resident Lou Bell, also exercised her voice at the meeting.
“When I think of a park, I think of Salem Park, Spearfish Park, but most of all, I think of Rocket Ship,” she said. “My friends told me that before the city took it down, the metal playground at Salem Park was a lot more fun to play on. … I believe the rocket ship is a hidden gem, so please, don’t take the rocket ship down.”
Rodney Ross, the owner and operator of Mid State Welding, LLC, one of the companies the city has been in contact with about potentially renovating the rocket ship, echoed Ensor’s estimation that the refurbishment could be done cost-effectively by local contractors to create a more sustainable product.
“There (are) pieces on this that will need to be repaired, but if we prepare it by disassembling it, and restoring it with all the proper techniques that goes into it, I personally think that between the community support … we could probably keep it under $350,000,” he said.
Ross also read a statement by Jared “Cappie” Cap; of Pangea Design Group, personally pledging his support to renovate the rocket ship.
In all, around a dozen citizens spoke during the meeting, addressing the importance of the rocket ship, not only to the identity of Spearfish, but to the people of the community.
No one spoke in support of replacing the equipment.
“Clearly there’s a lot of passion in the community, and that certainly shined through, through the different testimonials, so we appreciate that,” said board Chairman Justin Griffith. “I think the community involvement being an option was a key message, so I certainly took that to heart. The Parker legacy and what that means to their family, as well as the broader community was an important takeaway for me personally.”
Griffith said that cost and end user safety would ultimately dictate what the board recommends to the full city council, and so a motion was made to postpone that recommendation until all of the cost factors and level of community involvement can be presented.
“I think there’s additional conversations with the community as well, but those are at least the hard fact pieces that we would want to be able to assemble before we could make a decision,” he said.
