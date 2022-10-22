Rocket Ship Park: We have a problem

Nostalgia, and strong emotional attachments to the rocket ship slide structure at Evans Park in Spearfish has spurred a lively debate between the community and city officials as to what should be done to bring the playground up to safety standards. Pioneer photo by Alex Portal

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — The rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park has been many things to many people – a place to play, a place reflect on the nostalgia of youth, and a place to connect to past and future generations.

“To us it’s a memorial,” said Dr. Jeff Parker, who along with his wife and family, donated the rocket ship slide to the park in honor of their son, John, who passed away at an early age. “In some ways I’m very heartened to see all the people here who care about the rocket ship park that we donated a long time ago; however, I have to say if I’d envisioned having to stand here 30 years ago when we donated it, I never would have done it. The angst and disruption it’s brought up in my family, we’ve just had to relive all those memories. … Our family will stand behind any decision you guys come up with, whether it’s renovate it, (or) remove it. We just ask that you recognize that it is personal to us and it would be devastating to see it,” Parker paused to compose himself. “We don’t want to see it bull-dozed. If you’re going to remove it, we’d like it back.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.