Rock dumping operations temporarily cease as officials address dust concerns

LEAD — The Sanford Lab, Fermilab, and contractors have temporarily ceased dumping rock into the open cut.
On Tuesday Patrick Weber, Fermilab’s Project Manager for the effort to build the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF) underground at the Sanford Lab, said officials have voluntarily shut down their dumping operation due to concerns expressed about large amounts of dust blowing up from the Open Cut. At Monday’s City Commission meeting, Mayor Ron Everett asked the lab to voluntarily cease dumping rock until officials could provide answers about dust concerns and discover a way to mitigate the large amounts of dust that has been blowing up from the Open Cut. Everett and several citizens and city commissioners also expressed concern that Weber did not have answers to such questions as the environmental impact of a binding agent the lab is adding to the rock dust, health effects of the dust, and cleanup efforts that would occur.
The rock dumping operation is part of a massive federal project to build a major Long Baseline Neutrino Facility, that will host the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment. Crews from Thyssen Mining are currently excavating space for the LBNF. The excavated rock is skipped up to the surface, where it is crushed and transported along a conveyor, and dumped into the Open Cut.
A statement from Fermilab, which is managing the LBNF/DUNE project, states, “Fermilab takes the concern with dust from the LBNF-DUNE project very seriously, and we agree that the levels of dust the community has experienced are unacceptable. We understand there are many questions from neighbors and apologize for the frustration and inconvenience this is causing. Because the dust situation is aggravated by high wind conditions, we have voluntarily shut down movement of rock into the open cut while we are working with the mayor on a plan for limited operations that better accounts for wind conditions. Additionally, as part of a series of dust-mitigation steps, we are working on new measures that include an upgraded chute which should reduce equipment-related dust release. We will continue to provide updates as these measures are put in place. Fermilab remains committed to being a good neighbor, and we thank the community members for their ongoing feedback as we work to resolve this as quickly as possible. If residents have any concerns, they should contact Fermilab at neighbors-sd@fnal.gov.”
On Tuesday, Fermilab officials contacted citizens who expressed concern at Monday’s City Commission meeting and offered to meet with them about the issue. Text messages went out from resident Jade McGrane, to concerned citizens, to coordinate a time and date for the meeting. Wendy Pitlick was included in those text messages as a concerned citizen who lives near the Open Cut and dump site. Pitlick is a longtime freelance journalist for the Black Hills Pioneer. When Fermilab officials discovered Pitlick’s affiliation as a member of the press, the officials sent McGrane a text message to specifically exclude Pitlick from the meeting, because they are not authorized to speak to the press. The message, from Simon Pollard, from the LBNF/DUNE US Division at Fermilab, included contact information to Fermilab’s communications office, which is common for government agencies and the proper channel for members of the media to follow for obtaining information.
“We were hoping to address citizen concerns with you in a face-to-face meeting,” Pollard wrote. “Would you still be willing to meet, understanding that Wendy could not be included at this time?”
Pitlick, who is affected by the dust and has real concerns because her house is located in the Washington District and close to the dump site, conceded to not attend the meeting, that is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lotus Up Espresso and Deli, in Lead, so other citizens would have the opportunity to have their voices heard.
Brian Walsh, Public Affairs Director with the S.D. Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR), said the DANR Air Quality General Permit is for the crushing operation, but it does not extend to the rock dumping location.
“The permit requires the operator to implement dust control measures at the crusher, which the operator has done,” Walsh said. “However, DANR does not regulate dust coming from the storage of material away from the crusher. Through discussions with the operator, it is DANR’s understanding the dust at the site is coming from an area outside of DANR’s regulatory authority. DANR has discussed the issue with the operator and understands they are working to voluntarily implement additional dust control measures to minimize dust emissions outside of the crusher area.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.