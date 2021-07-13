ROCHFORD — The Rochford Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual community cookout with live music, merch for sale, and safety demonstrations. Smokey Bear even gets in on the hose-handling fun.
The Rochford Chapel held the yearly duck race in the tiny creek in front of the ecumenical church.
Members of the Rochford Volunteer Fire Department competed against Wildland Fire members in the barrel push.
Pioneer photos by Alex Portal
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.