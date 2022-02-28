Robitaille named Deadwood VFD Firefighter of the Year

DEADWOOD — The Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department held its annual banquet Saturday night, with those going above and beyond the call of duty honored for their efforts, new leadership named, and an incident summary for 2021 presented to the 50 or so in attendance.
Paul Robitaille was named Firefighter of the Year.
“This firefighter, I think, deserves the Firefighter of the Year,” said Rylan Rakow, who received the honor in 2021 and, in following with tradition, presented this year’s award. “Shows up often. Usually when they go on scene they’re right behind me with the hose and stuff, still one of the young guys on the department, I mean, – at heart, at least – Paul Robitaille.”
Outgoing Fire Chief Jason Rakow recognized the Friends of the Firefighter awards for 2021.
“This year, we have two of them,” Rakow said.
ET Sports was the first recipient.
“ET Sports gave us a very generous donation,” Rakow said.
Department member Sandy Glover added the donation followed members’ response to a fire in Belle Fourche.
“Our second Friend of the Firefighter award goes to the Whitewood Auxiliary for bringing their trailer,” Rakow said.
Glover explained that the Whitewood department brings their rehab trailer to fires the Deadwood responds to.
“They feed people and they keep them cool if it’s hot and they keep them warm if it’s cold and they make sure that they’re hydrated and that kind of thing,” Glover said.
The event has a long-standing tradition of being organized Glover, who presented fellow decades-long member Toby Edstrom.
“He’s retiring from us with 40 years to his name,” Glover said. “We have a plaque for him that says, ‘Toby Edstrom, thank you for 40 years of service to the people of Deadwood.”
“It’s been a long time and I’m the oldest member on the department,” Edstrom said. “I thank for all the experiences I’ve had and the training that’s been offered. I just can’t do it no more.”
Glover presented several members with incentive awards.
“What they are is for everyone that has been on the fire department, shown up for fires, kept us going, because, you know, one of the things, we have, like, 23 people now. And if you don’t have 15, you don’t have a fire department,” Glover said. “So everybody better remember that up front. We need more people and we have gotten more people … so we just gotta’ keep goin’.”
Glover presented the year-end report for 2021.
“On Dec. 31, 2021, the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department had 23 members, including one junior,” Glover said.
In 2021, the department spent 889 hours in training, 1,400.5 hours in community education, and 847.15 hours in community activities.
For the year, the department responded to 124 calls for service, up from 114 in 2020. Of those 124, 18 were structure fires, one was a vehicle fire, three were wildland fires, eight were rescue calls, 21 were hazmat calls, 16 were service calls, 55 were fire false alarms, and two were medical assists.
Of the 124 calls, 78% of the incidents were inside the city limits; 19 calls, or 15%, were out of the city limits, yet in Deadwood Fire District; eight calls, or 6%, were outside the Deadwood Fire District.
An average of nine volunteers responded per call.
“That’s a really good number,” Glover said.
The department had 567 hours of physical fitness training.
“It shows that our people are trying to keep fit,” Glover said.
The 4,407 total hours volunteered by firefighters multiplied by the national volunteer average of $24.45 saved the city of Deadwood thousands of dollars.
“For a total of $107,778.15 and what that shows you is that amount of money is an increase from $63,877,85 from last year and it’s what we have saved Deadwood as being a volunteer fire department,” Glover said.
Outgoing Fire Chief Jason Rakow was presented with his past chief’s pin and thanked for serving as the past five years as chief.
Alex Hamann was welcomed as the new chief, offered introductory comments.
“There’s a lot of challenges coming. There’s always a lot of challenges,” Hamann said. “We’ll get through it. We have all these different avenues to go to get through those … I appreciate everybody’s support and I look forward to making the department stronger and better as we go. Basically, it’s not up to me, it’s up to the members to make it into a better and stronger department by just whatever you can do to help out.”
Dennis Gorton, past fire chief North Haines and present treasurer of the South Dakota Firefighter’s Association, served as the emcee for the evening.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.