Robitaille named Deadwood Firefighter of the Year

DEADWOOD — First responders with a penchant for firefighting were honored for their indispensable efforts at the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department’s (DVFD) annual banquet Saturday at the Lodge.
With 25 recognized for their contributions, dedication, and continued presence on the roster, Paul Robitaille was named Firefighter of the Year and Bob and Jeri Mikleby of Bob’s Auto Body and Tim Peterson of Flat Earth Designs were honored with the Friend of the Deadwood Firefighters award.
Robitaille was presented with the award by 2019 Firefighter of the Year recipient and current Fire Chief Jason Rakow.
“This firefighter that is receiving the award this year will have 52 years in the fire service,” Rakow said. “He’s our guy that kind of pushes forward in everything and helps us get all our stuff done. He’s taught me a lot of stuff over the last couple years since I’ve known him.”
Robitaille thanked the department for letting him “play with the big red truck.”
“Sometimes I might be pushing a little bit too much. That’s OK. That’s what we need,” he added. “So I’m going to try to continue doing that.”
Flat Earth Designs was recognized for receiving the Friend of the Deadwood Firefighters award.
“He made our Smoky Bear sign,” Rakow said.
Bob and Jeri Mikleby of Bob’s Auto Body were also recognized for receiving the Friend of the Deadwood Firefighters award.
Bob performed bodywork on one of the fire trucks free of charge over the past year.
Administrative Assistant and Volunteer Sandy Glover orchestrated the event.
Rakow presented the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department’s 2019 year-end annual report at the meeting.
At year’s end, the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department had 25 members, Rakow said.
Then statistics were listed on volunteer hours served.
A total of 3,198 hours were volunteered by Deadwood’s firefighters in 2019, saving the city roughly $77,679. This number is an increase from $60,822 in 2018.
Of the 3,198 volunteer hours, 561 hours were spent in incident response, 1,404 hours in training and education and 1,233 hours in community activities.
The Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department answered 112 calls in 2019, as compared to 124 calls in 2018. Of those calls, three were in response to structure fires, as compared to seven in 2018.
Eight calls were in response to vehicle fires, as compared to eight in 2018. One call was in response to wild land fires, compared with three in 2018. Fifteen were rescue calls, as compared to eight in 2018.
Eighteen were hazardous material calls, as compared to 21 in 2018. Some 25 were service calls, as compared to 26 in 2018. Thirty-nine calls were fire false alarm calls, as compared to 48 in 2018. One call was for a medical assist, even with 2018. Two calls were categorized as “other,” as compared to two in 2018.
“Of those, 82 calls, or 73%, of all incidents were inside the city limits,” Rakow said. “Twenty-three calls, or 20.5%, of all incidents were out of the city limits, yet in the Deadwood Fire District. Seven calls, or 6.25% of all incidents were outside the Deadwood Fire District. An average of seven volunteers responded per call. And 112 incidents involved spending 561 volunteer hours on incidents, alone.”
In an effort to encourage physical fitness, in May 2008, the department implemented incentives for any exercise and health benefit training that is done on the firefighters’ personal time. In 2019, DVFD firefighters had 357 hours of physical fitness training.
Rakow said one of the department’s biggest focuses in 2019 was cancer prevention.
“Some of the things we’ve been working on with that would be … cleaning up our gear before we get back in our trucks and go back to the station,” Rakow said. “We’re also working on doing a clean room for our gear. We’re trying to get an extractor washer to better clean our gear. And then building a gear dryer to dry our gear properly.”
Rakow said another big initiative is work to the department’s software system which tracks inventory and maintenance.
“We’re also working on replacing our Engine One,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of trouble with lately. So, moving forward and working on that.”
One Saturday a month, department members have been getting together and working on equipment, maintenance, and repairs, as well.
“We’ve been trying to get more involvement from our firefighters,” Rakow said.
Glover gave all the firefighters who qualified an incentive gift of a personalized jacket and seven, up from four last year, were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty in 2019.
“They exceeded answering 25% of calls, made 75% of meetings, and participated in more than 40 hours of training,” Glover explained.
Francis Iverson, Jason Rakow, Ken Hawki, Bill Glover, Rylan Rakow, Paul Robitaille, and Justin Vought were the recipients of this recognition.
“It takes a lot of effort to meet those requirements,” Jason Rakow said. “Almost double this year, so that’s good.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.