BELLE FOURCHE – The Belle Fourche Community Hall overflowed with prohibition vibes featuring flappers and dappers throwing it back to the Roaring ‘20s for the annual Belle Fourche Area Chamber of Commerce banquet Thursday.
The fun began at the door where a doorman demanded a password to enter the speakeasy where visitors, flocked with fringe and feathers, flitted around partaking in a bathtub booze pull, underground poker, and a fun-filled evening to show appreciation to the Belle Fourche business community.
The Faye Kennedy Award for Volunteerism – presented to a local individual volunteer or group of volunteers for their service to the community - went to the Reva Potter, a Belle Fourche Middle School teacher.
“She does not sit back and wait for other to lead,” Justin Tupper, the event’s emcee, said of Potter. “Besides teaching at the Belle Fourche Middle School, Reva writes and directs at the middle school drama (department) … (and) created and directed an original Veterans Day program since the early 2000s.”
Additionally, Tupper said Potter lead fundraising efforts for Black Hills Fine Arts program and resurrected the community talent show.
“Reva is one who puts her adopted hometown first,”
The Retail Business of the year was awarded to Belinda Christman, owner of Belle Flowers, Design & Decor.
“Since taking over the flower shop, Belinda Christman has pumped new life into it and increased the number of people working there,” Tupper said. “Her store is a wonderful place to buy gifts of all sorts and the level of service provided is excellent. She is an asset to the Belle Fourche community.”
Service Business of the year was presented to the Leaky Pot Cafe, owned by Mikayla and Geno Pesicka, for its high level of customer service and willingness to go the extra mile for its patrons. The Pesickas were not in attendance.
Employer of the Year was awarded to Jackson Dental.
“You know employees of Jackson Dental love their jobs with their employers as evident by the many employees who have stayed for many, many years,” Tupper said. “Dr. Jackson allows opportunities for growth and development by allowing his employees to pursue their individual goals as well.”
The Lifetime Achievement Award, given to Ferman and Barb Clarkson, is presented to an individual or business whose community leadership, participation, and philanthropic endeavors have made exceptional contributions to the advancement and promotion of Belle Fourche.
“Ferman and Barb Clarkson are some of the lead philanthropists in our area by the Clarkson Family Foundation,” Tupper said. “They fund a lot of activities and programs, they participate in many organizations, provide leadership throughout the community, and demonstrate a vested interest in their hometown.”
Pioneer Bank and Trust was awarded the Community Pride Award in recognition of a business for positive and impactful improvements in Belle Fourche.
“Pioneer Bank and Trust has been a cornerstone of the Belle Fourche community since the early days,” Tupper said. “In 2019, they completed a major renovation of their building on State Street, choosing to stay on State Street instead of moving to a suggested location on Highway 85. They recognize the importance of a downtown business district to the health and lifeblood of the community of Belle Fourche, and a historic downtown in particular.”
