Road work at the intersection of 10th and Michigan Street

SPEARFISH — The city of Spearfish Streets Department has begun preparing the intersection of 10th and Michigan streets to patch and overlay, Thursday. Please use caution when driving in this area, be on the lookout for workers and equipment, and choose an alternate route when possible.
The intersection will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, for approximately two to three days, or until the asphalt is completed. Detours will be in place during the closure. Traffic north of the intersection will need to go north on 10th Street, west on Rushmore Street, and continue their route from North Avenue. Traffic south of the intersection will need to either go south to Jackson Boulevard or go west on Lincoln Street, then north on State Street, then west on Michigan Street, and continue their route from North Main Street. Please use caution when driving in this area and plan your routes around the intersection during the closure.
For more information, contact Spearfish Public Works Department at (605) 642-1333.
