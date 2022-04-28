Road through Spearfish City Campground closed to through-traffic starting Sunday

SPEARFISH – Motorists are reminded that South Canyon Street between Spearfish City Campground and Winterville Drive is closed annually during camping season, May 1 through Sept. 30.
Public Safety Director Pat Rotert explained that the City has worked to distinguish Spearfish City Park from the campground and that the road is closed to traffic primarily for the safety of the campers paying to use the space.
“It is important for the safety of the people staying in the campground and the safety of the people using the walking path through the campground to have the roadway closed to through-traffic during the camping season,” he said. “This has been our policy, consistently, for more than a decade.”
Anyone is welcome to walk, bike, fish, or drive in the campground, but the city does regulate parking during the camping season, and those arriving to visit someone staying in the campground are asked to stop at the office to get a free visitor’s tag so that staff can distinguish those vehicles.
“Our campground has gained a reputation for being the beautiful, enjoyable space it is for family and friends to stay in during their camping trips,” Rotert added. “We want to maintain a safe atmosphere, and decreasing traffic by closing the road assists with that goal.”
For more information about the Spearfish City Campground, visit https://www.cityofspearfish.com/185/Campground.
