SPEARFISH — Motorists are reminded that South Canyon Street between Spearfish City Campground and Winterville Drive is closed annually during camping season, May 1 through September 30.

Public Safety Director Pat Rotert explained that the city has worked to distinguish Spearfish City Park from the campground and that the road is closed to traffic primarily for the safety of the campers paying to use the space.

