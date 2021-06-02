Road construction projects to last through July

DEADWOOD — For the next couple of months, Highway 14A will be a construction hot spot in the Hills.
‘Tis the season for highway construction projects in all their asphalt-improving glory to ramp up in full. That said, two substantial Highway 14-A projects totaling more than $9 million in tandem are in full swing, both with a completion date of July 30.
One 9.1-mile stretch began on Highway 14A in Boulder Canyon, at a cost of $3.4 million.
“It starts right at the mouth of the canyon in Sturgis and goes all the way to Deadwood,” said South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) Project Engineer Brenda Flottmeyer. “We’re going to mill off the existing surface and just overlay it. It’s just a mill and overlay. We’re going to put a new surface on it. When we mill it out, we’re going to see if there are any areas that need to be repaired beneath. We may need to fix some cracks in some spots. We’ll resurface the entire length and then we’re going to redo all the guardrail in that section, as well.”
Traffic will be diverted with a pilot car and flaggers in the two-lane section during the milling and guardrail operations.
“In the other section, we’ll be putting up a lane closure, pushing traffic to the outside lanes so that we can work in the center,” Flottmeyer said.
Residents living along the stretch of construction should wait for the pilot car to get on the highway.
“People should probably add extra time to their commute, depending on which way they’re going,” Flottmeyer said. “Right now, the four-lane section – that’s the upper part, closer to Deadwood – you shouldn’t have a lot of wait time in there. You should just be able to get out and go. But if there’s ever a pilot car operation, there will be a sign.”
For instance, if you’re trying to pull onto the highway from Radio Tower Road and a pilot car operation is in effect, a sign directing motorists to wait for the pilot car will be near the entry point to the highway.
The other, a 12-mile stretch on Highway 14A from Deadwood to Lead and beyond to Cheyenne Crossing, began roughly two weeks ago, at a cost of just over $6 million.
“We’re starting in Deadwood, right on the edge of the fire station and we’re going all the way up to Cheyenne Crossing,” said DOT Project Engineer Jesse Nelson. “We did some pipe work last year and this year, we’re just milling off the surface and we’re overlaying it with new asphalt and then, we’ll be putting in some new guardrail once we’re all complete.”
Traffic diversion in this area will be via a pilot car during the day, when paving is being conducted and delays are definite.
“Sunup to sundown, expect a pilot car,” Nelson said.
