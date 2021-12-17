River otter season lasts 10 days

SPEARFISH — The second river otter season in South Dakota’s history lasted only 10 days.
Keith Fisk, wildlife damage program administrator with the state Game, Fish, and Parks reported that the river otter hunting and trapping season started on Nov. 1 with a 20 otter limit that was reached on Nov. 10. Some flexibility and a 24-hour grace period with the limit meant that one otter was harvested after the limit was announced, which meant 21 river otters were taken this year.
Fisk reported that all 20 of those otters were taken on the very eastern edge of the state, with most of them harvested in Moody County. With the new season, hunters had the option to trap or shoot the otters.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.