Rise of the Iron Phnx

SPEARFISH — A new bar in downtown Spearfish is looking to incinerate the past of the Zbar nightclub, and from the ashes, rise anew as the “Iron Phnx” (pronounced phoenix).
“I’ve always been an art and music junkie,” said Robert Heckel, who owns the bar along with his wife, Jennifer. “(We) based it all off of art and music more than anything else. I’m more into that kind of stuff so I kind of built it for a place – were I to go to a bar – where I’d really want to hang out.”
Born in Aberdeen and raised near Sioux Falls, Heckel spent 15 years in the military as a combat engineer with the U.S. Marine Corps and as a pilot with the U.S. Army.
“I got back from Iraq around 2011-2012 and started a home building company in Rapid called Heckel Construction,” he said. “I did that up until about a year ago.”
Heckel continued acquiring real estate and commercial properties and eventually found a small space in an old building in Rapid City where he opened the first Iron Phnx in January.
“I always wanted to design a bar or something like that, something kind of cool to put together,” he said.
Heckel wasted no time expanding his art and music junkie dreamspace into Spearfish, located at 529 N. Main St., the former site of the Zbar.
“I saw that Spearfish is growing, I like the community, I like the area and I ended up picking this up from the old owners and kind of doing a little magic to it, doing a little clean up and revamp a little bit,” he said. “We’ve still got a lot of stuff to do.”
Heckel said on top of the remodel, he had to do a lot of rewiring and a complete overhaul of the gas lines.
“I don’t know how the building didn’t blow up,” he said. “They came and tested everything, and almost every fitting was leaking.”
Not wanting to miss out on summer revenue, Heckel said he had a soft opening on June 4, just two weeks after closing on the property.
“I was here 16-18 hour days trying to get this put together,” he said.
The bar already features artwork form several local artists, but Heckel wants the pack the place with a constant rotation of art from all over the Hills. He said local artists are welcome to bring in their work to be consigned, sold, or just shown off.
“I’d love to fill all these walls with local artists creations,” he said. “As long as it kind of fits the theme, feels kind of like it would fit in here somehow, I’m good with it.”
Heckel said he’s going for a “steampunkish feel, kind of a clash between Victorian and industrial” theme for the bar.
“No matter where you sit in the bar, my vision is you always have a different look, you’re seeing something new, or something different.”
Heckel said he wants the 21-and-older-nightspot to be a true performance venue as well, featuring live bands every Friday and Saturday night, as well as open mic nights and karaoke, burlesque shows, flaunt girls and comedy performances throughout the week.
“We had a drag show here, like, two weeks ago,” he said. “Anything performance-based we’re kind of into.”
Along with craft beers from local breweries, custom cocktails, and some familiar domestic favorites, the bar also serves Badlands pizza, but Heckel said he hopes to expand the menu in the near future.
“It’s frozen, but it’s really good, locally made; but people want more than just pizza,” he said. “I’ve got a guy out of Rapid City that I became pretty good friends with that does ghost kitchens.”
Ghost kitchens, also known as dark kitchens, cloud kitchens, and shadow kitchens, are commercial kitchens, which are not necessarily connected with a “front-end” dining area but specializes in preparing meals for delivery.
Heckel said he wants to create a small menu or unique items so as not to compete with the other restaurants in the area.
“That’s not my intent, my whole intent was just to give people food while they’re here so they don’t pick up and walk off.”
The Zbar had a reputation for attracting a relatively rowdy crowd. That’s very much not the vibe Heckel wants Iron Phnx to bring.
“I think a lot of people here still think this is the Zbar and still have a lot of thoughts that it’s still the old feel,” he said. “(While still operating as the Zbar) someone actually ripped the bathroom door off in there and walked right out the front door with the bathroom door, those are definitely not the people I want in here.”
With the sense of rebirth and renewal synonymous with the fiery bird that shares its name, Heckel said he’s hopeful that the Iron Phnx will bring new life to downtown Spearfish
“We’ve got a long ways to go to get it complete, but at least we’re open, we’ve got the feel a little bit different, so I think it will slowly turn around,” he said.
For more information about the Iron Phnx, call (605) 722-2494, or visit www.ironphnxsp.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.