By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — A Sturgis Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony was held recently for the grand opening of Puffy’s Dispensary.
“Today is a national holiday for the cannabis community, it is 4/20, and we are very fortunate to open our Sturgis, SD, location, at 1337 Main St., today,” said Jeffries. “The Northern Hills is a great community, we have seen that with a couple of the other dispensaries that have opened in Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, Newell, Spearfish, and we are very fortunate to be part of the cannabis community.”
Dispensaries in South Dakota are required to buy their product from producers in the state.
“We purchase wholesale right now, we have a handful of venders from Belle Fourche to Sioux Falls. We are presently building a cultivation and manufacturing facility in Rapid City. Our manufacturing lab is up and operational right now, it is High Hills, and we have a line of cannabis vape products that are available,” said Jeffries.
The state’s website indicates there are 212 approved practitioners in South Dakota and 8,977 medical cards approved as of mid-April.
“For the practitioners, I don’t see that number going up much higher, and as far as the patients cards, as more people learn about medical cannabis and understand its beneficial properties, I would expect that number to continue to rise,” said Jeffries.
The business was founded by South Dakota native, Kittrick Jeffries, who holds several other dispensary licenses in the Black Hills area. Jeffries named the business after his mother, the business’s inspiration. Jeffries has extensive experience in the cannabis consulting industry in Oregon and Colorado, and decided it was time to open a business back home in South Dakota. Puffy’s also holds the sole license located in greater Meade County.
Jeffries prides the business on its membership of hard-working, local South Dakotans. He states, “With our membership, there are 35 hard working South Dakotans who have all banded together and put their name behind something that means something for South Dakota, by South Dakotans. We are not some big, multi-state cannabis operation that earns money and takes all the profits out of state. We are your average South Dakotans, landscapers, real estate agents, small business owners, contractors. We are the people you see at youth soccer games and chamber of commerce meetings. Working with local nonprofits and trying to better our community,” said Jeffries.
Jeffries said their manufacturing plant doesn’t have any plans to make food products, like edibles, but are wholesaling out gummies. There are several vendors, one in Lead and one in Brandon that are producing them.
Puffy’s has three locations that are open for business, the Sturgis location and two locations in Rapid City.
