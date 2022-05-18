Ribbon cut for Sturgis SMRT program

STURGIS — To kick off Emergency Medical Services Week in Sturgis, the Sturgis Ambulance Service hosted an open house and ribbon cutting for its new Sturgis Mobile Response Team (SMRT). A state grant will help Sturgis pay for three Community Healthcare Workers who will work to provide services to fill the gap between patients and their doctors. Cutting the ribbon is Sturgis Ambulance Director Shawn Fischer along with Stacy Keim, Marissa Rathert and Whitney Peterson, members of the SMRT team. The program will begin on June 1.
