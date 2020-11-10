Returned to the wild

PIERRE — An injured great horned owl, which was found near the Black Hills State University apartments in October and sent for rehabilitation in Pierre, was released over the weekend with a clean bill of health.
“The effort here is to make sure that they can get back to the wild and won’t actually have to go to a sanctuary,” said Dr. Virginia Trexler-Myren with the All Creatures Animal Hospital in Pierre where the roughed up raptor was treated. “I’m not a bird specialist, I’m a general practitioner. I have an interest in wildlife though, and I’ve done a lot of wildlife work. … Think of it as kind of a professional hobby.”
Originally it was thought that the owl had sustained a broken wing and was unable to fly, Trexler-Myren said that was not the case, but she could see how it might appear that way.
“This guy did not have a fracture, he just had a laceration. It can sometimes look there are bones hanging out because bird skin is so thin … so there might have been some confusion,” she said.
Good news for our bird buddy, because she also said wildlife that comes to her office with a protruding bones frequently need to be euthanized right away.
Trexler-Myren was referring to the owl in the “male” vernacular, but she also explained that determining the sex of a raptor isn’t as straight-forward as one might think due to the similarity is coloration between males and females.
“So you either have to do a genetic analysis to see if they’re boys or girls or look at the internal organs, (Their) sex organs are all inside,” she said.
Because the bird’s gender had no barring on its treatment, Trexler-Myren didn’t see any need to invade its privacy like that; instead she found it satisfactory just referring to him as “him.”
“He’s being really feisty, he’s doing all kinds of nice, owly things. Puffing up and acting like he’s really tough, and he’s eating really well,” she said with a laugh.
For the most part, Trexler-Myren said the owl had been doing very well and healing on schedule, but due to the nature of his injury, he wasn’t quite out of the woods yet.
“Barbed wire injuries are really serious, because of all the torn tissue and it especially tends to tear tissue at the webbing of the wing,” she explained. “Whatever was on the material that gave him the wound, if it was barbed wire, if it was a tree stick, if it was an animal’s claw or fang, there are a lot of bacteria on any of those objects so of course wounds are usually pretty heavily contaminated.”
The battered bird suffered a minor set back when an infection set in.
“There was kind of an unusual kind of and infection and a great deal of edema, a lot of swelling, which is kind of unusual on this situation. It kind of puffed the little bird’s wing out like a balloon,” Trexler-Myren said.
A couple rounds of extra antibiotics later, however, and as of Friday, our feathered friend was right as rain.
“Everything was well-healed and good function of the wing, so that’s that,” she said.
Trexler-Myren said any attempt to transport the owl back to Spearfish would have a series of obstacles to overcome, including the possibility of the animal reinjuring itself.
“When they’re coming here, (animals are) usually injured, they’re kind of shocky, they’re pretty quiet, they tend not to bang themselves up,” she said. “But when they feel better and then you try to put them in a box, they’re just banging around in there all the time.”
Unfortunately there aren’t any pictures of the owl’s triumphant relocation because of how quickly the bird took off, but Trexler-Myren said the animal’s inclination to skedaddle was a very good sign.
“For them it’s got to be almost like being abducted by aliens. Every other minute you’re thinking, ‘uh-oh, am I just being fattened up to go in the oven,’ it’s totally outside their experience,” she explained. “They don’t hang around and say, ’oh thanks so much,’ and shake everyone’s hands.”
Although he now finds himself in a strange, new environment, Trexler-Myren said she believes our healed up hooter will do just fine in his new home.
“Great horned owls are really tough and they’re extremely adaptable,” she said. “My impression is they do pretty well on their own as long as they are physically in good shape.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.