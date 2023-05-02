By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD – Dozens of walls holding up Deadwood’s historic resources have benefited from Historic Preservation’s Retaining Wall program, and recently another was approved for renovations.
On April 17, the Deadwood City Commission contracted in the amount of $17,340 for repair of a retaining wall at 318 Williams Street, with Historic Preservation splitting the costs 50/50 with the owner, the city paying $8,670.
“This is a retaining wall across the front of the historic resource. It is failing,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “Thank goodness it’s under four feet. We don’t have to have it engineered. We did reach out to get some quotes. Schlosser Construction did repairs to his foundation, provided us a quote, and they would do a 50/50 split on the wall.”
Aaron Sternhagen, 318 Williams Street, was entered into the retaining wall
program on Sept. 8, 2021. There are currently 30 residents on the retaining wall list waiting for their wall to be selected per severity and costs. “However, this wall is under four feet which does not require engineering,
making the cost to repair the wall significantly lower and following under a
different formula and bidding processes,” Kuchenbecker said. Commissioner Gary Todd asked if the retaining wall is holding up a street. Kuchenbecker said no.
“It’s a partnership through our retaining wall program with the property owner,” Kuchenbecker said. “Normally, it would be 10% of the assessed value, plus 10% of the cost, unless it’s less than that and it goes into a 50/50. So out of this $17,340, the owner would pay half and we would pay half.”
The quote submitted from Schlosser Construction is for repairs to the retaining wall and connecting steps.
“Staff did review the quote with Albertson Engineering and received comment that this repair is a good long-term solution,” Kuchenbecker said.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.