Responsible Gaming Education Week observed in Deadwood

DEADWOOD — At Monday’s City Commission meeting, Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr., left, joined Deadwood Gaming Association (DGA) Executive Director Mike Rodman in announcing Responsible Gaming Education Week would be observed in Deadwood through Saturday. Each year, Responsible Gaming Education Week brings together the gaming industry, advocacy groups, regulators, and other key stakeholders to promote transparency and gaming literacy.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.