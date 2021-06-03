Respecting a community landmark

LEAD — Building community is more important than building an altar.
That’s what officials at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church decided after residents of Rochford started a petition drive and expressed their discontent for the church’s efforts to remove a large boulder near the town. The church leaders had nearly completed the process to test the integrity of the 19-ton boulder, which they hoped to cut into an altar for the church. Finding the boulder had seemed to be an answer to prayer, as church leaders had been searching for a native stone for the project, in order to tie the altar to the area community, and align it with Old Testament stone altars.
“Stone is traditionally what altars are made from, going back to the Old Testament,” said St. Patrick’s Church pastor, Fr. Leo Hausmann. “The altar that we have has its own beauty and has served us well. However, sometimes we can do something beautiful for God by updating our facilities and making things even more beautiful.”
For retired mining engineer Bruce DeMarcus and retired geologist Lyle Steffen, the idea of using the rock was even more exciting because of its geological characteristics that distinguished it as a precambrian rock, estimated to be at least 1.88 billion years old.
The boulder, which is located on forest service land near Rochford, seemed to be a perfect fit for the project. Steve Kozel, district ranger with the Black Hills National Forest, confirmed that church leaders obtained necessary permits in November of 2020 to remove the rock. He said they also agreed to complete any land reclamation necessary to repair damage that resulted from moving the rock. DeMarcus said they had also talked about the boulder with nearby property owners. All seemed to be going well, until residents of Rochford saw media reports about the church project.
DeMarcus said that’s when Hausmannn received a letter from a property owner in Rochford, expressing great dismay over the church’s efforts.
“(I was) concerned,” Hausmann said. “I really didn’t want to make trouble for anyone. I didn’t want to cause division. The letter was very respectfully written and so I felt like we needed to take it seriously.”
When DeMarcus and Steffen investigated the matter further and discovered a sophisticated petition drive among Rochford residents, aimed at persuading the church to leave the rock in its place, they decided to abandon their efforts.
“We decided to go off to Rochford, talk to the community leaders and see what the consensus was,” DeMarcus said. “I told them we are here on behalf of the Catholic church and we got this letter and want to know if this person is representing the community. They were not argumentative. They listened. Basically, we said we don’t think we’ll do this to the community.”
Rochford resident Colleen Langley, who was part of that discussion, said she came away feeling relieved.
“We had a very friendly conversation with the geologist and the engineer who were going to do work on the rock,” she said. “We had a petition of people who were signing to keep it here. When the geologist and engineer showed up, they realized pretty quickly that this was more than just about an old rock. It’s been a landmark here forever, but they just weren’t aware of that. It’s just always been here and all of the kids have played around it. They’ve climbed it and it’s just something that you see every day.”
Following that conversation, Hausmann, DeMarcus and Steffen decided to find a different rock for their altar — a move that Hausmann said created “friends instead of enemies” when he received another letter that acknowledged the church’s right to remove the rock, but their goodwill in listening to the people.
“Thank you so much for reconsidering moving the Rochford Rock from our community,” Langley wrote to Hausmann. “Your kindness will not be forgotten by any of our residents. You certainly would have been within your rights to continue with your plans for the rock. It has been interesting how over the last few weeks the potential loss of the rock has brought our community together. We all seemed to have a previously unspoken connection in one way or another to our local landmark. We will never take it for granted again.”
“I think it turned out good,” Hausmann said. “I think it showed from both sides what good and respectful communication does for building a community.”
Though DeMarcus said he feels good that the church made the right decision, the search for a suitable native rock that can be made into an altar continues, and the people of Rochford have agreed to keep an eye out.
“(The Rochford rock) passed all of our tests,” DeMarcus said. “Not every rock you find lying around is going to pass the tests you put into it.”
“We don’t have any immediate prospects, but I think we have some good leads in terms of contacts with various people,” Hausmann said. “I think this is the Lord’s way of bringing us together in this search for a rock. If there is one that the Lord wants us to have, he will show it to us.”
