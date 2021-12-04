Resource association challenges Forest Service Report

NORTHERN HILLS — Timber sales in the Black Hills National Forest are expected to dwindle in the coming years according to the proposed plan by the U.S. Forest Service.
In an attempt to sway the Forest Service into reevaluating that plan, the Black Hills Forest Resource Association filed a formal challenge on Nov. 19 to the general technical report (GTR), which recommended significant cut backs to the amount of timber harvested in the Black Hills.
“What we’re really hoping to accomplish is to provide an opportunity for the Forest Service to review the report, review the data that’s missing, and make better decisions on the more complete picture,” explained Ben Wudtke, executive director for Black Hills Forest Resource Association
Wudtke said prior to the GTR’s final presentation, the association commissioned its own report assembled by independent consultants, which contained data regarding forest inventory and analysis as well as insect and disease mortality rates that were more specific to the Black Hills National Forest over the past 19 years.
The researchers at the Rocky Mountain Research Station based in Fort Collins, Colo., he said, omitted that data
“One of the key pieces out of (the association’s) report that we had is the growth rate on saw timber on the Black Hills National Forest is substantially higher than the growth rate the authors of the GTR use,” Wudtke said.
A tree must have grown to a certain diameter in order to be considered harvestable, or “saw timber” stock.
Wudtke said the research station’s authors included trees in the GTR that had not reached that diameter. This paints an unrealistic picture of growth rates in the forest due to the suppression of smaller trees from the canopy of older, taller trees.
“We’re challenging the contents of the GTR because we should be able to put some faith in science, and you can’t put any faith in this document when they disregard their own data sources, they use faulty analysis, and faulty assumptions,” he said.
Wudtke said the data ignored by the GTR showed a much higher growth rate among older, taller trees, which if allowed to go unharvested, would result in an overgrown forest similar to the state the Black Hills National Forest was in 20 years ago, which directly led to an increase in wildfires and the mountain pine beetle epidemic.
The challenge comes on the heels of a visit to Spearfish Forest Products by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon where industry and state forestry officials met to discuss the potential issues both agencies could face if the proposed timber sale cutback proceed.
“If the Forest Service doesn’t change course we’re facing some terrible decisions within the forest products industry,” Wudtke said.
The proposed three year timber sales program would reduce the allowable sale quantity (ASQ) for timber sales in the forest to 124,000 centum cubic feet, or CCF, (100 cubic feet = 1 CCF), for fiscal year 2022; 91,000 CCF for fiscal year 2023; and 88,600 for fiscal year 2024. That’s down from the 172,818 CCF sold in 2019, and 125,416 CCF sold in 2020. (Final numbers were not available for 2021) That downward trend already caused the closure of the sawmill in Hill City earlier this year.
The mill was one of three owned by Neiman Enterprises.
Wudtke said if the trend continues as it is, he anticipates another major forest products facility closure within the first six months of 2022.
“And if they continue to reduce the program like they’ve said, there will likely be additional closures following that,” he said. “The forest products industry in the Black Hills is incredibly cross-integrated. You not only have sawmills but you have pellet manufacturing that lives off the residue from those sawmills. You have a particleboard manufacturing plant in Rapid City that lives off of the chips and residues from other companies as well.”
What state officials propose is working with the Forest Service to incorporate the data collected from independent sources into the planning process for the Black Hills National Forest, a proposal which Noem said could be difficult given the political climate in Washington D.C.
“This White House doesn’t give a rip about me, in fact they get up every morning and they try to destroy me,” she said during her visit to Spearfish.
Despite the political rhetoric used by Noem while addressing the Biden Administration, Wudtke said the point of the challenge is to attempt to help the Forest Service in gathering the most accurate data from the Black Hills as possible, so the agency can make the best decision for the health of the forest and the communities in it.
“The authors of the GTR are not associated with the Black Hills National Forest at all, and the Black Hills National Forest for a long time has been very clear that there’s a bright line between the forest, … and the research side of the agency and there’s a wall between there,” Wudtke said. “It’s like I tell my 12-year-old son, ‘just getting upset and having a bad attitude doesn’t solve any problems,’ and that’s the same here. We always look at ways to help the Forest Service and the states are doing the same. Nobody’s trying to fight them, nobody wants to fight them, but we do want to help them, and we hope that they’ll accept the help.”
The Pioneer reached out to the office of Jeff Tomac, forest supervisor for the Black Hills National Forest, which declined to comment on the GTR or the formal challenge filed against it other than to say, “Forest Supervisor Jeff Tomac has reached out to the Governor’s offices (both South Dakota and Wyoming) to meet and discuss the state of the Black Hills National Forest and provide information on the 3 year outlook on the timber program.”
Wudtke said the Forest Service has 60 days to respond to the challenge from its filing on Nov. 19. Until then, he said people could take an active role in participating in the forest services planning.
“The Black Hills National Forest is starting a forest plan revision process, which requires public participation. If there are folks in the communities that are concerned about what’s happening in the forest and what’s happening to their communities they should look at ways to get involved with that planning process and other projects that in the planning stages on the forest as well,” he said.
The Forest Service welcomes input
From the Black Hills National Forest website, “With the help of partners and stakeholders, the Forest is starting the Forest Plan Revision process by asking how partners and stakeholders would like to be involved.
To participate in the process, send a request to participate to SM.FS.BlackhillFPR@usda.gov. In the meantime, also email us at SM.FS.BlackhillFPR@usda.gov with any questions or ideas.”
“It’s critical that we get this right. If we grow the forest back to the conditions we had two decades ago, we’re going to be facing down another mountain pine beetle epidemic and increased wildfires in or forest and in our communities,” Wudtke said. “Of course we don’t want to overcut either, but we can’t lose sight of managing for a healthy forest.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.