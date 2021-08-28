STURGIS — A group of Meade County residents have petitioned the Meade County Commission to form a civil township they want to call Viewfield.
Thirty-six people signed the petition for the township that would be located in far southeastern Meade County north and east of New Underwood.
There are 59 eligible voters in the proposed township, so by law a majority of the registered voters signed the petition to bring forward the formation of the township to the county commission.
Meade County Deputy State’s Attorney Ken Chleborad said the board’s role in the formation is to establish the boundaries of the township, name the township and appoint an interim board of supervisors until the next regular elections for the township.
The issue of forming a township began when a California company proposed locating a rehabilitation facility called RockSide Ranch off Curlew Road and 219th Place.
Residents of the area were concerned about the clientele of the facility and asked the county to pass an ordinance regulating residential rehabilitation programs operating outside the boundaries of an incorporated municipality.
At the Meade County Commission meeting on July 27, Chleborad said the proposed ordinance as submitted could not be legally adopted by the Meade County Commission as Meade County has no zoning.
He said what was being proposed by the ordinance was to divide the county into two areas: one area that “can” do something, and one that “cannot.”
“If it is not a zoning ordinance, it is a prohibited statute, and could not be adopted,” Chleborad wrote.
He said courts have decided an entity can abate a public nuisance in advance of the nuisance existing, but it is rare.
So, instead of an ordinance, residents of the area decided to form a township instead.
Some of the rights and responsibilities of a township include overseeing and maintaining secondary roads, holding annual elections, and equalization appeals, Chleborad said.
“In this particular situation they have a very short list of powers,” he said.
At the meeting Tuesday, the county commission voted to approve the petition and map as presented for the organization of the Viewfield Township.
They also voted to name Marsha Simmons, Dan Anderson and Clint Price as the interim board for the township.
Simmons said some believe that forming the township is the residents way of stopping the RockSide Ranch facility of locating in their area.
“It’s not our way to stop RockSide. We feel we want to have a little more control in our part of the county,” Simmons said. “We’ve been talking about doing this for quite a few years.”
