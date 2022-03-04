SPEARFISH — Area residents lined overpasses to show their support for “The People’s Convoy 2022” as it made its way east. They left Billings, Mont., Thursday morning, and planned to be in Spearfish around 3.
However, like truckers well know, best made plans can and do change. Weather conditions slowed the convoy by a couple hours. Approximately 15 vehicles participated in a convoy Thursday. Many area residents lined overpasses to show their support.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.