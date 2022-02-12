Residents plead with Lead to control short-term rental growth, preserve community

LEAD — Six years ago Murphy Churchill moved to Lead and became enamored with the mountain town, where she saw the enthusiasm of its residents as contagious in effecting sustainable growth and prosperity throughout town. The excitement to be part of the movement to create business on Main Street, activities for youth, and be part of Lead’s future caused her to fall in love with Lead, and she decided it was worth it to work four jobs, just to be part of it all.
On any given day, she has served Lead’s residents coffee in the morning, fitted youth into their ski boots, oversaw skate night at the Handley Center as its director, and poured beer drafts for locals and visitors at the Greenfield Pub.
“I fell in love with Lead,” she said. “I had the opportunity to meet people in this town who had huge dreams, backed with amazing work ethic, and a community of friends and family behind them to support … It’s addicting, that kind of drive and motivation and I wanted to be part of that.”
But six years later, in 2021 Churchill’s dreams to make a difference in the Lead community began to unwillingly shift with the housing market. After recovering from the financial uncertainty that COVID-19 brought for her and many others, her landlords announced that they had put their house up for sale. When she searched for another rental, she found a place that was outside of her budget.
“But I have invested so much time and energy into Lead, picking up a few extra shifts was worth it to me,” she said.
Just three months later, when Churchill had started to get comfortable in her new surroundings, her landlords once again announced they would sell the property. Real estate prices were skyrocketing, and they wanted to take advantage of it.
“As I accepted the results and started searching for a new rental, I became terrified,” she said. “What had happened? Rental rates exponentially increased, and the availability was scarce.”
As Churchill searched in vain for a space to rent, she was repeatedly told that the properties once available for housing were being used as short-term rentals. The boom of the vacation home and short-term rental industry had hit Lead, leaving little hope for Churchill to stay in the community, she said.
“The cost of living has increased so much that on paper, I look like a crazy person who has every opportunity to pick up and create an easier life anywhere else at this point,” Churchill said. “Between four jobs I still cannot afford to live in the community that I love. What am I doing to myself?
“I cannot currently tell you what my address is,” Churchill told the Lead City Commission on Monday as she read her emotional testimony to a chamber filled with residents who have been following recent discussions about whether the city should regulate and restrict short-term rentals within the city. For the last month, city officials have been taking public comment about the issue, and until Monday most of those comments have come from short-term rental owners, pleading with the city to not interrupt or restrict their business with further regulations. But on Monday night the tables turned, as residents pleaded with the commission to restrict short term rentals in favor of supporting community and providing workforce housing in an area that already has limited availability.
“This is not just my story. This is the next generation of business owners and families all over Lead. The industry has taken over hundreds of quaint, mountain towns like us,” Churchill added, as she cited communities such as Aspen, Vail, and White Fish, where many long-term residents cannot afford to live. “Your employees will not be able to afford to live and work for you. If you don’t think this will crash once there is no affordable housing for people to work for the businesses in this town, then you’re not paying attention.”
Jamie Gilcrease, who owns Lotus Up Espresso and has lived in Lead for 12 years, echoed Churchill’s thoughts. When her circumstances changed, Gilcrease said she found herself living in the basement of Lotus Up because she could not find a home. When she finally found a house to rent in Grizzly Gulch, Gilcrease said she was asked to leave because of rising property values.
“Their daughter had lost her home to a vacation rental,” she said of the landlords.
Gilcrease said she has noticed the lack of available housing hit her in every direction, adding that at least half of her employees live in Spearfish and commute to work.
However, proponents of short-term housing and vacation rentals in Lead say the booming business has allowed them to fix up dilapidated properties in Lead and bring money into the community. Katrina Hutchison, who owns Explore Fitness and Adventures in Lead, said she and her partner, Wade Linafelter, have an owner-occupied Airbnb room in town. Their short-term rentals have helped raise the necessary money to make major repairs on their house.
“Being able to afford a home or a place to rent has been a struggle for a lot of us for a long time,” she said. “Thirty years ago, when Wade was in his early 20s and working service industry jobs, he also struggled finding affordable housing and had to get multiple roommates. Most of us see this as a rite of passage. Last year, my good friend was told by their landlord that they will have to move because their rental home was going on the market. Instead of packing their bags, the large family with a single source of income did everything they could to get approved for a mortgage and put an offer on the home. Now they have a permanent place to live and a way to build equity and generational wealth. We need to look for solutions to the housing and employment issues facing communities all across America, instead of using short-term rentals as a scapegoat.”
Robin Lucero proposed that the city form a committee of short-term rental proponents and opponents, to study the issue, examine what neighboring communities have done to address it, and form an equitable solution to the problem. Lucero suggested that perhaps existing vacation home and short-term rental owners could be grandfathered in for any future restrictions the city sets.
Overall, Mayor Ron Everett and members of the commission thanked residents for speaking up at the meeting, and told the room that the decision would not be made any time soon. The city will take its time to study the issue, and possibly form committees and take input along the way.
“I do think it was really important that you all came and expressed your concerns for community, because that was truly one of my biggest concerns as well,” said Commissioner Kayla Klein, as she encouraged residents to continue giving their input at Planning and Zoning or city commission meetings. Those who are unable to attend the meetings but who want to be heard should submit their comments in writing to any of the commissioners, she said.
Editor’s note: The Pioneer will continue to follow this topic and will publish a story on the short-term rental industry in a future edition.
