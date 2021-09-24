Residents asked to get license tags early

STURGIS — Meade County Treasurer Robin Shrake is urging county residents, who have motor vehicle licenses expiring in November, to purchase their tags early.
Residents affected will be those whose last name begins with T through Z. Shrake said.
She said the South Dakota Division of Motor Vehicles is implementing a new computer software system that is going live on Monday, Nov. 29.
This is the first time since 2008 the state has changed its computerized licensing procedure.
“Most residents are unaware that at the time they purchase their licenses at their local treasurer’s office this transaction is simultaneously interacting with the state’s computer system in Pierre,” she said. “Although state officials are confident in the new system, they expect it could pose some time delays because it is interconnected with hundreds of users all across the state.”
The busiest time at the treasurer’s office is most often the first few days and the last few days of the month.
Shrake said that with the state implementing this new system on Monday, Nov. 29, (which follows the long Thanksgiving weekend) there could most likely be time delays.
People who purchase tags at a kiosk in Rapid City or Spearfish need to know that those satellite locations will not be operational during the conversion time, Shrake said.
