LEAD — As the city takes input about the new park shelter design, some residents have a few other suggestions for more offerings at Lead’s largest and most visible park.
Deb Fisher approached the city commission Feb. 21 and asked commissioners to consider adding more features to the park.
“I love our park, don’t get me wrong,” Fisher told the commission. “But looking at that park as a tourist driving by, I would think it was a football field for a school function. I would like to see a park that looks like a park, rather than just cosmetic changes to the structure that is already up there.”
Some of Fisher’s suggestions included an ice skating rink, a disc golf range, mini fitness stations, a rope bridge or jungle gym, and more.
Parks and Rec Commissioner Kayla Klein explained that conversations about improvements to the park shelter have been ongoing for a long time, with quite a bit of public input. However, she said many of Fisher’s and other’s ideas are the same ideas she wants to implement at other parks around town.
“I would personally say as the parks commissioner, I would be happy to take any input,” she said. “My door and my phone is always on and open to people who want to help with this process. It takes a village to get these things done.”
As far as the park shelter, Klein said commissioners want to make something that can be enclosed, so it can be used year-round. Consideration has also been given to creating a multi-generational space that is handicapped accessible. Klein also explained that the latest park plans could be done in multiple phases, rather than right away, with plenty of room for changes. The project, she said, is still very much in the planning stages, with no official construction schedule or cost estimates generated yet.
Klein also agreed to meet with Fisher and any other citizens in the park this spring, after the snow melts, to go over ideas for future improvements.
In a related matter, Mayor Ron Everett said many residents have voted on their favorite design for the park shelter, and Option A seems to be the popular choice. There are not cost estimates for the project, Everett said, since those will come after further study that will happen after an option has been selected. Cost estimates and further developments, Everett said, will be discussed at public meetings in the future.
