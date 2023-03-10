Researchers searching for decay of nature’s rarest isotope announce initial measurements .jpg

On Feb. 23, Ralph Massarczyk, front left, principal investigator at Los Alamos National Laboratory, presents the experiment’s initial measurements during a livestreamed webinar at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center in Lead.  Photo by Stephen Kenny

LEAD — On Feb. 23, researchers announced initial measurements from an experiment searching for the decay of metastable isomer tantalum-180. The measurements were based on the first 229 days of data-taking from the experiment located nearly a mile underground at the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) in Lead, South Dakota.

The initial results show that the experiment is nearly two orders of magnitude more sensitive than previous experiments and has a strong potential to discover the decay.

