SPEARFISH — The Lawrence County Republicans vying for votes during the June 7 primary election gathered at the High Plains Western Heritage Center Saturday for the Spearfish area Chamber of Commerce’s District 31 candidate forums.
The candidates for State House of Representatives are Incumbent Scott Odenbach, R- Spearfish; Incumbent Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge; and Mistie Caldwell, R-Spearfish. Candidates for District 31 State Senate are Randy Deibert, R-Spearfish, and Ron Moeller, R-Lead.
Lawrence County Commission candidates on the June 7 ballot include Incumbent Brandon Flanagan, R-Spearfish; Incumbent Richard Sleep, R-Spearfish; Eric Jennings, R-Spearfish; Ashley Kurtenbach, R-Spearfish; Michael Whalen, R-Nemo; and Delia Prezkuta, R-Spearfish.
To view both forums in their entirety visit www.facebook.com/spearfishchamber.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.