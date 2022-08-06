STURGIS — Hundreds of thousands of motorcycle riders will ride through the Black Hills over the next 10 days.
For some, they will take their final ride here.
Every year, there are fatal crashes during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. In 2021, four people were killed during the annual motorcycle gathering; the total has hit double figures some years.
A study released Wednesday by an insurance organization said the nation’s roads have become more dangerous and deadly for bikers, and South Dakota has experienced the greatest increase in fatalities, percentage-wise.
The study from QuoteWizard Insurance News said motorcycle fatalities have increased by 93% in South Dakota since 2019. It reports that 27 people on motorcycles were killed in the state in 2020, the most recent year complete statistics were available. The data comes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
That’s a fatality rate of 4 deaths per 10,000 registered motorcycle owners. In addition, the study said helmet use in South Dakota has declined from 54% of riders to 45%
Robert Bhatt, a veteran journalist who also worked as a licensed insurance provider, analyzed the data for the study. He said 2020 was a dangerous year on American highways, and bikers were exposed to more risk than other motorists.
“Prior research shows that traffic fatalities nationwide, in general, rose 6.8% in 2020, compared to the prior year,” Byatt said. “This newer data shows that motorcycle fatalities increased at a higher rate nationwide, and the statistics point to alcohol use and declining helmet use as contributing factors. The data suggests that these behaviors are more pronounced in areas that saw steeper increases in motorcycle fatalities.
“Nationwide, about a quarter of fatal motorcycle accidents in 2020 involved an individual who was legally impaired, and 15% involved a severely impaired individual,” he said. “The data for South Dakota shows 22% of the fatal crashes involved a legally impaired person, and 15% involved someone who was severely impaired.”
Bhatt said despite the tremendous increase in the number of bikers in the state in early August, that doesn’t mean it’s a particularly dangerous time. If anything, most riders during the Rally have more skills and are more safety-conscious.
“We’re not seeing data that links the Sturgis Rally to fatalities,” he said. “Most who attend Sturgis are experienced riders who are aware of the risks of motorcycle riding and take appropriate precautions.”
Warmer weather is linked to fatal crashes, however.
“Climate plays an important role when looking at the most dangerous states for motorcycle riders. We found that warmer, southern states with weather conducive to riding have the highest rates of motorcycle fatalities,” the report states. “Mississippi is the most dangerous state for motorcycle riders. But Texas, Arkansas, Florida and Louisiana all have nearly four times the fatality rates of northern states like New Hampshire, Minnesota and Massachusetts.”
The increase in fatal crashes in 2020 happened despite an 11% decline in the total miles traveled nationally compared to 2019, according to the NHTSA.
“The number of crashes and injuries also decreased. Unfortunately, the total number of fatalities increased in 2020 for motorists in general and motorcycle riders,” Bhatt said. “The crashes that have occurred, while fewer in number, have been more severe. Crashes involving speeding and alcohol impairment were up among the general driving public. Alcohol use and reduced helmet use have been linked to the increase in motorcycle fatalities.”
Nationally, 32% of people killed in motorcycle crashes had been drinking. Not all were drunk, but nearly three-quarters had some alcohol in their system at the time of their death.
According to the report, 32% of riders killed in 2020 had blood-alcohol levels of .01 or more; 26% were legally drunk, with blood-alcohol levels of .08 or more, and 15% were considered “severely impaired,” with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or more.
South Dakota mirrored that, with 33% of riders killed in 2020 having some alcohol in their system, 22% legally drunk and 15% very drunk.
The report shows of the people killed in motorcycle crashes, more were wearing helmets than not, with 3,260 people who were wearing helmets killed, while 2,143 had one on. Data was obtained from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
In South Dakota, at least 18 of 27 motorcycle fatalities in the 2020 report involved riders not wearing a helmet. Nine had no protection, and another nine were wearing eye protection.
Four wearing just helmets were killed, and one wearing both a helmet and eye protection was killed. For two fatalities, it’s unknown if they were using any protection.
The other two people killed were passengers, and neither were wearing helmets. One was wearing eye protection.
Bhatt said the data indicates more people who were not wearing helmets might have survived the crash if they had one on.
“The force and severity of injuries vary by accident,” he said. “Prior research by NHTSA shows that helmets are effective in reducing the risks of serious injury and death. If more people wore helmets, we would likely see fewer fatalities overall.”
Helmet use was studied in four regions — the Northeast, South, Midwest and West. The Midwest had the lowest helmet use in 2019, with 53 percent of riders wearing one. That dropped to 45% in 2020, a 9% decline.
The Northeast saw a 7% drop in helmet use, from 77% in 2019 to 70% in 2019. The South reported a 1% increase, going from 70% to 71%, while riders in the West donned helmets at an 88% rate, up from 85%.
More rural riders took their helmets off in 2020, with the rate going from 71% use to 66%. Urban riders with a helmet went from 67% to 65%.
“Wearing helmets saves lives. Recent studies show that wearing a DOT-approved helmet reduces the risk of head injury by 69% and the risk of death by 42%,” the report states. “Despite these facts, many states don’t require helmets, and helmet use has declined by four percentage points nationwide. What’s especially concerning is that helmet use is steadily declining in areas with the highest number of fatalities. We also found that riders are significantly less likely to wear a helmet when they have a passenger.”
Helmet laws vary from state to state. South Dakota requires riders 17 and under to wear one.
“Helmets are required for all riders in 18 states. In 29 states, helmets are required for riders in certain age groups, such as 17 and younger, or 20 and younger,” Bhatt said. “Three states do not have helmet laws.”
He said there are no proposals to adopt a national helmet law. In the 1960s, the federal government required states to enact helmet laws to be eligible for certain federal highway funds. This requirement was repealed in the mid-1970s, and helmet laws subsequently weakened in many states.
The report begs the question: Why does an insurance group care about this?
“QuoteWizard is an online insurance marketplace. People come to our website to shop for insurance, including car insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, health insurance and motorcycle insurance,” Bhatt said. “We continuously monitor and research trends that affect these industries.”
To read the full report, including detailed information on fatalities, helmet use and alcohol-related deaths, go to https://quotewizard.com/news/dangerous-states-for-motorcycles.
