Report: Mountain lion harvest, mortality rates could lead to declining population in Hills

BLACK HILLS –– The Black Hills mountain lion hunting season ended this year with 48 lions harvested, officials with the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks reported earlier this month.
Though hunters did not reach their harvest limit, a recent mountain lion population and status report issued from the agency reports that the increased harvest and mortality rates over the last two years will result in declining population if the high numbers continue.
Within the Black Hills Fire Protection District, the hunting season starts on Dec. 26 and runs through April 30, or until 60 lions or 40 females have been harvested. This year there were 3,779 licenses issued, and the season lasted the duration. Additionally, Andy Lindbloom, senior big game biologist reported that the use of dogs for mountain lion hunts is prohibited in the Black Hills, except during specified intervals in Custer State Park. This year nine lions were taken with the use of hounds in Custer State Park.
Outside of the Black Hills Fire Protection District, the report states that the mountain lion season runs throughout the year, hunters may use dogs on private land, and the pursuit can extend to land owned by the Bureau of Land Management or the Office of School and Public Lands. According to the report, this year there were 10 lions harvested outside of the Black Hills.
According to data that has been tracked since the institution of the mountain lion hunting season in 2005, there are an average of 38 lions harvested in the Black Hills each year. The largest number taken was in 2011-12, when 73 lions were harvested. The following year 61 lions were taken. Since then, mountain lion harvests have been lower, with 21 taken in 2018-19, and 51 taken last year.
On the prairie there is significantly less success, with last year seeing the largest harvest at 14 lions. The average harvest rate outside of the Black Hills is about 5 per year.
According to game, fish and parks data, the average age of harvested adult female lions is about 5 years old, with most lions taken ranging from 4-6 years of age.
Based on the number of licenses sold since the season started in 2005, the agency reports that there has been a 1.8 percent success rate for mountain lion hunts in the Black Hills. For hunters in Custer State Park using dogs during designated times, that success rate jumps to 57 percent from 2012 to 2021.
The report also shows that while there were more than 3,000 licenses sold last year, only about 38 percent of licensed hunters spent time hunting lions.
The mountain lion hunting season is the leading mortality cause for the animals. Over the last two years the game, fish and parks has reported 145 total mortalities, with 99 of those being hunter harvest. Other causes include 14 vehicular accidents, 12 game, fish and parks removals, 10 unknown cases, six public removals, two incidentals, one research related removal, and one mortality resulting from mountain lion interactions. The S.D. Game, Fish and Parks removes mountain lions when there are concerns with livestock, attacks on pets, or when a lion threatens public safety. The number of lions who have posed a threat and have been removed has decreased significantly, from a high of 21 in 2009-10, to four last year.
“SDGFP will remove a mountain lion for attacking domestic animals, but may not remove a mountain lion for attacking or killing pets that are free roaming or that provoke a lion,” the report says.
State law allows the public to kill a mountain lion as long as the killing is necessary to protect human life, livestock or pets. If a person kills a mountain lion according to state law, they must report it to the game, fish and parks department within 24 hours. According to recent data, there have been three of these killings a year over the last two years, and the number of private mountain lion kills peaked in 2017-18 with six lions.
According to the report, the mountain lion population is primarily determined by female survival rate and kitten recruitment, and last year the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks data suggested there were approximately 144 subadult and adult females in the Hills, with 25 females harvested — a 17.4 percent harvest rate. Lindbloom said based on non-harvest survival rate and the average recruitment numbers, this could result in a steady decline in the mountain lion population if the harvest numbers for 2020-21 hold steady.
“If 25 subadult and adult female mountain lions are harvested again during the next two hunting seasons, the current population would decrease by 15 percent before the 2022/23 hunting season, and decrease by 24 percent to 274 (lions) before the 2023-24 hunting season,” the report states. “The past two years, 2019-20 and 2020-21 of increased harvest and other documented mortalities, however, are not sustainable and will result in a decreasing population.”
