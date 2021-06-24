Report card says: 1,200 registered for Lead-Deadwood All-School Reunion Celebration

LEAD — Canceled during the official 125th anniversary year of the Lead School District in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Lead-Deadwood All School Reunion Celebration is all-systems-go this weekend, with more than 1,200 registered to take part with two days of returning, revisiting, and reconnecting high on the agenda.
Orchestrated by a six-member committee consisting of: Lori LaCroix Aberle, Susan Palmer Vaughan, Susan Feterl Fischer, Kenette Sever Carlson, Deonne Tusha, and Pete Morris, the planning process for this particular reunion has been quite lengthy, to say the least.
“This process has been two years, because of the COVID,” Aberle said. “We ordered 1,250 meals from Dave from Cheyenne Crossing for Saturday.”
Century of Pride in 1995 was the first big All School Reunion effort in Lead-Deadwood.
“I think because everyone had so much fun, it just kind of continued and they’ve had smaller ones in-between,” Aberle said.
Joined by Carlson and Tusha, Aberle helped arrange for the 75th anniversary of the Lead High School building a few years ago.
“We just had so much fun doing it, we said, ‘Let’s do the 125th’, which would’ve been last year,” Aberle said. “Lead School District would have been 125 years old last year. Due to COVID, we couldn’t do it because the school was closed and we didn’t have any facilities to use. The school was shut down.”
Aberle said the committee really wanted to make an effort to include members of what used to be both school districts.
“We really wanted to get Deadwood involved, because it is the Lead-Deadwood School District,” Aberle said. “We really tried to reach out. We definitely wanted to involve them as much as we could.”
Friday’s reunion highlights include: Alumni Art Show, Lead-Deadwood Arts Center, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; free Homestake Opera House, Black Hills Mining Museum, Roundhouse, Deadwood school, and west Lead building tours. Reunion registration is from 2-6 p.m. in high school gym 1, to include L-DHS tours, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, memorabilia, and videos. Evening events include Homestake Opera House courtyard entertainment/food trucks/drinks 4-8 p.m. and Suave Agave Band Derek Stuerman, Class of ’92, at 8 p.m.; live music by Marlin Maynard, Class of ’67 6-9 p.m. in Lead Park.
Saturday highlights include 11 a.m. parade down Lead’s Main Street and the following activities at Mountain Top Field: Cheyenne Crossing catered picnic 1-4 p.m.; Something New Band, featuring 50s, 60s, 70s music, 4-6 p.m.; Brandon Jones Band, 7-10 p.m.; and burning of the “L,” “D,” and “L-D” at dusk.
Aberle said those interested in attending the festivities on Saturday who may not have registered are welcome to attend by donation once the food has been put away.
“Once the food is put away, we’d love for people to stop by up at Mountaintop and join in for a donation fee,” Aberle said.
Though the committee has spent countless hours putting the event together, witnessing this one thing makes it all worth it.
“Seeing all the people coming back, reminiscing. They’re having fun,” Aberle said. “To watch other people have fun is what’s fun.”
Case in point: Audrey Puthoff Slott Class of ’41, Deadwood.
“I mean, she’s 91 years old. She’s bound and determined to get here,” Aberle said. “She wants to be in the parade. That’s why you do reunions, is to see people reconnect. I mean, when you see the smiles as people reconnect, it’s something you can’t put words to.”
