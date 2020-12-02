Report: 10 of 42 Lawrence County bridges have issues

DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County 2020 bridge report is in and noted 10 structures out of 42 county-wide have issues serious enough to make the inspecting engineer’s significant findings report.
With county officials’ ongoing emphasis on addressing and budgeting for mitigation measures on many of the structures and with grant applications and awards in place on most, fixes hinge on funding.
Brosz Engineering officials were on hand at the Nov. 24 Lawrence County Commission meeting to present the significant findings report.
“New this year to our retainer bid and contract with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, we’re required to present our findings, significant findings, if you will, to every commission or city council,” said Bruce Wilsey of Brosz Engineering. “In the past, we’ve just reviewed it with the highway superintendents, but they’re finding that it’s a good idea to improve the communications of any situations we may have regarding these structures.”
Wilsey went on to describe the elements of the significant findings report, written by Engineer Donald Hammond of Brosz Engineering.
“A number of these, your superintendent and yourselves are already aware of the situations that we find in the field, but we just feel it’s important to identify, OK, this is what we’ve found, this is what’s most critical issues we’ve run across,” Wiley said, later adding. “Again, this presentation isn’t because you have to do something with this. I like to say we’re putting this out there on radar. Considering some of these structures and looking at future cost, what could happen in the future.”
That said, Wilsey went through each structure, and listed compromised elements of each, pointed out by Hammond in his report.
Bridge near Exit 2 on I-90 Service Road
The deck on this structure is deteriorated and chip seal or concrete overlay was suggested to prevent further deterioration.
“Consideration could also be given to replacing the deck and railing system,” Hammond said. “However, the cost of a preservation or rehabilitation project of any scope may not be viable for an 80-year-old bridge and would likely be opposed by state funding sources.”
“This structure is in really good condition as far as substructure elements and the beams themselves are still in good shape … but the deck is starting to show its age,” Wilsey said. “If you do nothing with this, you might get 15 or 20 more years … we don’t think it’s cost-effective to budget rehabilitative measures on this structure.”
Bridge on Winterville Road, .5 mile south of Spearfish
The west prestressed concrete double tee beam is severely deteriorated at the north end of this structure. This beam may be beyond repair and the substructure is heavily corroded as well.
“Consideration should be given to performing a rehabilitation project of moderate scope to extend the service life of the structure,” Hammond said.
Suggested items for rehabilitation include: replacing the westmost deck unit in span two; blast clean, repair, if necessary, and repaint all substructure steel, bearing plates, and welds; install sealant over the bents and abutment to prevent leakage onto the caps; clean and repaint bridge rail.
This bridge was constructed in 1981 and is not load posted.
“This is one that we feel would be a good preservation grant application,” Wiley said.
Helmer Road Bridge, 2 miles west and 5.5 miles north of Spearfish
“Trusses are fracture critical, meaning if one of the fracture critical members fail, the entire structure is likely to fail. Due to this consideration, structures of this age and condition are a high priority for replacement,” Hammond said. “There are simply too many items to repair or rehabilitate on this 110-year-old structure to be a viable consideration.”
This bridge, constructed in 1910, is posted at 4 tons, due to age, collision damage, and overall condition of the truss.
This bridge is an old Surface Transportation Program (STP) project and design for replacement of the structure is completed and awaiting South Dakota Department of Transportation bid letting.
Christensen Road bridge
immediately west of the intersection with Maitland Road
“This structure has severe corrosion resulting in significant loss of a section of the abutment caps and piling,” Hammond said. “The south bridge railing had suffered collision damage resulting in large spalls to the deck unit’s exterior leg.”
Additionally, the top flanges to the prestressed double tees are cracked and showing efflorescence below and are also scaled and abraded.
“Due to its continuing corrosion and loss of section, it is very likely that load rating for this structure will be reduced again soon,” Hammond said. “Due to the amount of repair and replacement required to return this structure to legal load capacity, we recommend replacement.”
This bridge is estimated to be constructed in 1975 and is presently posted at 75% of legal loads. It received a 2021 BIG PE grant and will be considered for future replacement grant.
St. Onge Road Bridge .1 Mile West and 1.3 miles south of St. Onge
“The deterioration of the concrete in the superstructure is too advanced for rehabilitation of this 70-year-old bridge to be viable,” Hammond said. “We recommend replacement.”
This bridge, constructed in 1950, is currently posted.
It received a Federal Highway Administration grant and is scheduled to be replaced in 2022-2023.
St. Onge Road Bridge, 2.6 miles south of St. Onge
“The deterioration of the concrete in the superstructure is too advanced for rehabilitation of this 70-year-old bridge to be viable,” Hammond said. “We recommend replacement.”
This bridge, constructed in 1950, has load limits in place. It received a grant and is scheduled to be replaced in 2022-2023.
Whitewood Service Road Bridge, 1 mile east of Whitewood
“The beam ends are corroded, the deck concrete is deteriorating, and concrete in the substructures has deterioration ranging from minor to major,” Hammond said. “This 82-year-old bridge is structurally deficient and functionally obsolete and has already outlived its estimated life cycle. Rehabilitation would likely not be cost-effective. If increased load capacity is desired, repair failing concrete bents or consider replacing this structure.”
Load limits are in place on this structure, constructed in 1938.
The PE grant is complete, and the county will apply for a future replacement grant for 2021.
Nemo Road Bridge, 2.3 miles north and 3.5 miles west of Nemo
“The underside of the deck is severely spalled with a large amount of rebar exposed,” Hammond said. “We believe that the structure should be rehabilitated. The severe spalling requires immediate repair.”
Additionally, the bridge rail ends are misaligned with the approach guardrail concrete end terminals.
“The approach guardrail to bridge rail should be realigned so that there are no exposed bridge rail ends,” Hammond said.
This structure, constructed in 1974, is not load posted.
Nemo Road Bridges, 1.3 miles north and 2.5 and 2.6 miles west of Nemo
A critical finding report was filled out for one of the structures earlier this year and submitted due to a failed fiber wrap repair to the concrete deck. The fiber wrap had fallen off, exposing a very large area of soft and weak concrete and rebar.
“We recommended closure of that portion of the bridge immediately upon discovery and Lawrence County had signs in place within one hour after being informed,” Hammond said. “We recommend keeping that portion of the deck closed until the beam is replaced.”
The other structure has similar beam deterioration, but not of the same magnitude.
“We believe this beam should be replaced, as well, unless a viable repair solution presents itself,” Hammond said.
Both of these bridges were constructed in 1975 and neither structure is load posted.
Wilsey said that many times bridge deterioration happens on structures that have asphalt overlaying concrete.
“Every one of them on Nemo Road. That’s what we do for motorcycle safety, but when we do that, it just collects that salt and moisture and destroys what’s under it.”
Commission Chairman Brandon Flanagan said it’s nice to have the update for budget purposes and that between eight and 10 bridges require attention and that five of them are in process.
“You’re in good shape,” Wilsey said. “We’re finding this to be very helpful so that you know where your money’s going. We find this to be very helpful for your applications, so you know why you’re spending the money.”
