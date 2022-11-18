SPEARFISH — The fate of the rocket ship grows near.
Thursday morning, the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Advisory Board made a decision in whether they would recommend to the city council to replace or refurbish the structure.
Citizen and owner of Mid State Welding, Rodney Ross, was the first to comment publicly on the future of the rocket ship.
Ross said he visited with multiple contractors and others from the city to come up with a plan to refurbish the structure.
“We’re proposing to self-fund this project to make the rocket ship structurally meet the requirements to be (a) safe and insurable structure, in order to keep it in its current location.” Ross said.
He continued, informing the board that the Spearfish Lion’s Club has agreed to be the non-profit behind the funding of the project. Also, A&L Contractors, Interstate Engineering, MCD Construction Services, Spearfish Building Supply, and Quik Signs have all volunteered their time, equipment, and services in order to refurbish the original structure.
“As far as cost as an issue,” Ross said, “You guys (the city) are not out anything.”
Mid State Welding’s estimate sheet shows that the restoration will include disassembling the structure and delivering it to the welding shop. Repairs include: welding repairs, sand blasting, painting, new bolts, and engineering of the rocket ship and foundations. The parts will then be returned to the park, where they will be re-installed. Ross said the price estimate for this project is $60,000.
“If we build it, and insurance doesn’t like it, that’s on the committee to get it to that point. The city doesn’t have to worry about the funds going to waste or anything.” Ross said.
Justin Griffith, chairman of the board, asked Ross if the companies involved have had a chance to look at the deficiency report and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, and if they had a step-by-step plan to fix the issues on the current structure.
Ross said they have looked at, “some of it,” but haven’t created a step-by-step plan yet, opting to wait until the council officially approves to renovate.
Spearfish citizen Lyn Ensor who has done research on other rocket ship play structures that were refurbished, joined Ross at the podium, providing more information on renovation.
“I’ve gone through deficiencies at length.” Ensor said. “We were able to actually point out a few more things that needed to be done, in order for it to truly meet with … a couple things that the inspectors missed.”
Ross then asked if the city had any records of being sued due to injury from the rocket ship.
Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes responded to the question.
“I don’t have data that I don’t have. We don’t have people down there guarding the playground and taking reports.” Ehnes said.
Griffith said his daughter once broke her arm on a playground, and he didn’t sue, and doesn’t think many parents would. Ross seemed to agree.
“If we (parents) go to a playground, we assume the risk, because that is what a parent does.” Ross said. “We want something safe, you know, that’ll work, and that, we’re just looking to preserve something that’s part of Spearfish.”
Following Ross and Ensor’s public comments, Ehnes provided staff research and recommendation that has been discussed in meetings prior.
“Not a lot has changed, at least from the staff perspective, since the last time we talked about this last month.” Ehnes said. “Ultimately, our staff recommendation remains the same in that removal and replacement would be the best bet for a multitude of reasons.”
Ehnes said that they still want to honor the Parker family either with a plaque or some sort of recognition on the playground, paying tribute to young John Parker, whose parents donated the slide to the city following his death.
He then showed the new structure options that were presented in a previous meeting. Both are rocket-themed to pay homage to the original structure.
“Since this has been so publicized, I’ve had three other companies reach out to me, that want to submit proposals to us.” Ehnes said.
Ehnes then discussed the insurance report and deficiencies with the slide structure including head entrapment, entanglement, impalement, and other safety hazards.
“I do want to mention that these are not things that are just made up by somebody sitting in an office. … These have been developed over the course of other actual accident investigations that dealt with injuries and fatalities of children…” Ehnes said.
Ehnes requested $250,000 from the city for the future rocket ship project, and the amount was approved.
After, a few more public comments, all in favor of renovating the current structure, board members spoke up about where they stood on the matter. Many members were on the fence.
Ultimately, the board voted 6-1 to renovate the structure.
On Dec. 5, the Spearfish City Council is anticipated to discuss the topic and will decide whether to repair or replace the rocket ship slide.
