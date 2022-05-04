Rep. Tim Reed to receive SDNA open govt. award

BROOKINGS — Rep. Tim Reed’s work to promote government transparency at both the local and state government levels has earned him recognition as the 2022 recipient of South Dakota Newspaper Association’s “Eagle Award.”
The award is given by the newspaper association to an individual or group that has demonstrated outstanding efforts to protect and enhance open government and the public’s right to know.
Reed, a Brookings Republican representing District 7, has sponsored various bills during his time in the legislature that have promoted open government. Prior to that, he prioritized government transparency as a Brookings city councilor and then as mayor.
This year, Reed sponsored a bill that fixed a loophole in the executive sessions provision of the open meetings law. House Bill 1087 clarifies when a public board may meet in closed session to discuss emergency planning and security-related matters. The issue stems from a 2020 decision made by the South Dakota Open Meetings Commission. The clarification becomes law on July 1.
Reed also sponsored a bill this legislative session that modernizes and updates various laws related to the publication of public notices and the definition of legal newspapers in South Dakota. House Bill 1075 also becomes law on July 1.
“Tim Reed has demonstrated throughout his tenure as a public official his commitment to openness and transparency in government at all levels,” SDNA Executive Director David Bordewyk said. “Going back to his time on the Brookings City Council and as the mayor in Brookings, Tim Reed has consistently recognized the importance of balancing the public’s right to know when it comes to the business and the work of government. As a state lawmaker, he has continued that commitment and we are pleased to highlight his good work with the 2022 SDNA Eagle Award.”
Reed is completing his third term as a state representative. He is a member of the House Commerce and Energy Committee and the House Local Government Committee. This year he is a candidate for the District 7 senate seat that includes the city of Brookings. He was Brookings mayor from 2009 to 2016.
Reed will receive the Eagle Award during the association’s annual convention May 13 in Mitchell.
Among the past recipients of the SDNA Eagle Award are Sen. Arthur Rusch (2019), Gov. Dennis Daugaard (2018), Sen. Corey Brown (2016), Sioux Falls resident Gordon Heber (2010), Attorney General Larry Long (2004) and the justices of the state Supreme Court in 2002, the first year the award was given.
