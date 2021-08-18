Rep. Dusty Johnson wins Democracy Award for transparency and accountability

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) announced that Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) is a winner of a Democracy Award, CMF’s honor recognizing non-legislative achievement and performance in congressional offices. Rep. Johnson was selected for outstanding achievement for the category of Transparency and Accountability.
“I think when you ask a lot of citizens what you want to see from their government, as often as not, your people say things like transparency and accountability and the fact that we’ve been recognized as the very best — a Republican member of the House — with regard to transparency and accountability; this is a big deal,” Johnson told the Pioneer Tuesday. “The Congressional Management Foundation is not a partisan outfit, they’re not somebody with their thumbs on the scale, they want to actually choose the person who deserved the award the most.”
The Transparency and Accountability category recognizes offices that provide clear and relevant information on their work and publicly acknowledge metrics for that performance.
“As a Democracy Award winner, Rep. Johnson’s office is clearly one of the best in Congress,” said Bradford Fitch, President and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation. “This designation demonstrates that Rep. Johnson has made a significant commitment to being the best public servant for his constituents in South Dakota. Rep. Johnson and his staff are to be congratulated for not only being a model for his colleagues in Congress, but for helping to restore trust and faith that our democratic institutions can work,” he said.
Eight House and Senate offices were honored as winners in four categories: Constituent Service; Innovation and Modernization; Transparency and Accountability; and “Life in Congress”-Workplace Environment.
Representative and Senate personnel offices nominated themselves using an online questionnaire for the four categories.
“They only give out one of each of these awards every congress so it’s quite an achievement, we feel good about it,” Johnson said.
CMF followed up with offices as necessary to gather documentation and assess the office’s adherence to the established criteria. A selection committee primarily comprised of former Members of Congress and congressional staff selected the winners.
In a statement relaying why Johnson’s office had been selected for the award, the CMF said, “Priding itself as the ‘most accessible House office in South Dakota,’ Rep. Dusty Johnson’s office responds to every inquiry from constituents, typically holds two telephone town halls per month and more than a dozen in person per year, and takes polls during town halls on issues and after tough votes, ensuring the results are published to constituents. During the pandemic, the office developed “Drive-Thru Dusty Town Halls” as a safe alternative to meet with constituents during COVID-19. After advertising in local newspapers that Rep. Johnson was going to be hosting a socially distanced town hall, constituents would “drive-thru” and talk to him in a parking lot for as long as they needed. The office was able to reach dozens of constituents in a safe manner during the pandemic.”
“I decided a long time ago that I was going to be the most successful member of the United State’s House and I think week in and week out we do everything we can to make that the case and being recognized for it, I think, is validation,” Johnson added.
Johnson said, in terms of staying transparent and accountable, local newspapers area critical players in bringing vital and reliable information to the people he represents.
“I consume multiple newspapers every day because I think that’s part of the requirement of being a good citizen,” he said. “Watching cable news for five or six hours a day, in general raises people’s blood pressure, it doesn’t raise their honest-to-goodness understanding of the complex world we live in. The thing I love about newspapers is they foster engagement rather than enragement and Heaven knows we need more people engaged rather than enraged.”
Johnson said he hasn’t had to sacrifice any effectiveness on the House floor by being transparent. In April, he was recognized as the most effective Republican for agricultural issues by the Center for Effective lawmaking.
“You can be effective while being transparent and there does not have to be a trade off, one really feeds into the other,” he said.
In addition to the eight offices selected for the 2021 awards, CMF this year is giving out a Special Democracy Award to the non-partisan floor staff of the US House and Senate for their courage and service to the Congress and the nation on January 6th.
“These men and women were the stewards of democracy when we needed them most,” Fitch said. “Most Americans never even notice their work. And yet, on January 6, 2021 they played crucial roles well beyond what was expected of them, displaying professionalism, resolution, and patriotism to help maintain our system of government.”
The Democracy Award winners will be honored at a ceremony to be held in Washington, D.C. in the fall.
