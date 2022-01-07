Rent-a-ride

SPEARFISH — For those looking to experience Spearfish’s cycle culture but aren’t quite ready to spend big bucks on an expensive bike, Black Hills Bike Share is supplying a solution.
Breon and Tom Derby, co-owners of Black Hills Bike Share, recently entered into a lease agreement with the city of Spearfish to install a docking station and 10 public access bikes in the parking lot across from the Spearfish City Park. The kiosks will be located at the southern tip of the parking lot near the exercise stations off of the Spearfish Recreation path.
Breon Derby, who is a faculty member at Black Hills State University, said she was born and raised in Spearfish, and “love(s), live(s), and breath(s) Spearfish.” It’s that love of the community, she said, that sparked her and her husband to formulate the bike share plan.
“It really came from being a local resident and something that we think would benefit the community,” she said as she addressed the council during its Sept. 20 meeting.
While preparing their business model, Breon and Tom spoke with local business owners, the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce, and Visit Spearfish to see how a bike share program would fit in Spearfish.
“Visitors come in, locally all the time, and wonder where bike rentals are,” she said “Really, it helps promote Spearfish as a destination.”
Derby said that in 2019 more than 40 million people utilized bike shares, which, she said, promotes community engagement and allows access to areas visitors can’t reach in their vehicles. It also encourages the growing cycle culture in the community.
“Just like the Sturgis Rally, the more cycles that are around, the more awareness it brings, and the safer biking becomes,” Derby said.
Derby said the bike share program would bring a lot to the community through providing access to bicycles to visitors as well as locals who don’t have the means or desire to purchase a bike of their own; supporting environmentally friendly alternative transportation throughout the area; and providing a tax revenue for the city through its lease agreement.
“And it’s fun,” she said, “Biking is fun, and we promote it.”
The program will use the “Movatic Rider App,” which is free to download, to pay, unlock, and track each bike rental. Users will need to enter credit card information into the app and each time a rental is purchased, it will automatically be charged. The cost will be $8 per hour rental, 10 cents per minute after that, or a flat fee of $35 for eight hours. The app tracks the time between when the bike is unlocked from the docking station and returned. Then charges the users credit card accordingly. Users will also need to sign a waiver within the app indemnifying the city of Spearfish against any insurance claims.
The bikes themselves will be Shimano 7-speed internal gearing. They will feature leather seats and grips, a bell for signaling, and a basket to carry goods.
The docking racks are solar powered, so no hook-ups to city power will be required for the electronic locking mechanisms.
Any problems with the bikes or docking station can be reported through the app. Derby said they have partnered with Two Wheeler Dealer and Cycle Fitness to perform all maintenance of the bikes.
Derby said they plan to add more locations at area businesses where bikes can be ridden to, dropped off, and picked up.
“Eventually, hopefully this takes off, and we would work to (add) different locations.”
The lease agreement between Black Hills Bike Share and the city will last for three years. According to the document, Black Hills Bike Share will pay the city $1,200 for the first year of the lease, $1,800 for the second year, and $2,400 for the third.
Installation of the station is scheduled to begin in the spring.
To find out more about how the bike sharing program will work, visit www.bhbikeshare.com.
