BELLE FOURCHE — As inflation increases, so does the need for affordable housing.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, in 2020, 19% of Butte County households were renters with a median renter household annual income of $29,907. However, the coalition also estimates that a person would need an annual income of $33,440 to be able to afford a two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent in the county ($836 per month). It is also clear that rent has been steadily increasing since 2020, with the average two-bedroom apartment costing around $1,000 per month.
Pete Nelson, the developer for The Schuett Companies, Inc., said that low-income housing is in great demand in the Northern Hills Area.
“We got the market study completed by a third party, and it showed that a lot of low-income housing apartments in the area — Rapid City, Belle Fourche, Spearfish — all have close to zero percent vacancy. There’s definitely a shortage of affordable housing in the area,” he said.
In May 2022, The Schuett Companies, Inc. bought two low-income housing apartment buildings in Belle Fourche — Meadowlark Plaza and Bella Vista. They hope to begin rehabilitating those units in May 2023.
“We’re doing renovations in those apartments through the low-income housing tax credit program,” said Nelson. “We will be doing pretty significant in-unit rehab.”
The renovations include replacing kitchen cabinets, counter tops, bathroom vanities, plumbing fixtures, flooring, exterior doors and windows, HVAC systems, and water heaters.
“It’s approximately $63,000 per unit, and $6 million total in renovations,” said Nelson. “We are also renovating two (low-income housing) buildings in Spearfish (which are included in the $6 million budget) — Iron Creek Plaza and Lookout Mountain View Apartments.”
Nelson said that the company hopes to have renovations in all 96 units in Belle Fourche and Spearfish completed by December.
As for the average rent for the apartments, he said the price is different for every renter.
“These apartments are in the Section 8 Program. Depending on their (the renter’s) income, our tenants are only required to pay 30% of their income,” explained Nelson. “There is a set rent for each unit, but whatever the difference is from what the tenant is obligated to pay is paid by HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development).”
While the renovations don’t solve the shortage of low-income housing in the area, it will certainly make the low-income housing available to Belle Fourche and Spearfish residents a higher quality.
