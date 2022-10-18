Rocket ship.jpg

The rocket ship slide at Evans Park has fallen behind on playground safety standards, but just what will be done with the 30-year-old fixture remains to be seen.

Pioneer photo by Alex Portal

SPEARFISH  — As part of the Spearfish Parks and Rec playground renovation plan, Evans Park is scheduled for equipment upgrades, which has caused major concerns throughout the community regarding the playground’s primary fixture – the rocket ship slide.

“It’s not just as objective as kind of you cookie cutter playground. Brady (Park) and Salem (Park) and Jorgensen (Park) were pretty cookie cutter, no special attachment, no donation by a family, it was very much, ‘yes, this is falling apart we need to replace it,’ this is a little bit different,” said Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes.

