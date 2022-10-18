SPEARFISH — As part of the Spearfish Parks and Rec playground renovation plan, Evans Park is scheduled for equipment upgrades, which has caused major concerns throughout the community regarding the playground’s primary fixture – the rocket ship slide.
“It’s not just as objective as kind of you cookie cutter playground. Brady (Park) and Salem (Park) and Jorgensen (Park) were pretty cookie cutter, no special attachment, no donation by a family, it was very much, ‘yes, this is falling apart we need to replace it,’ this is a little bit different,” said Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes.
Erected in the 90s, the rocket ship at Evans Park quickly became the main attraction to the playground, prompting it to become known locally as Rocket Ship Park. The piece was donated by the Parker family in honor of their deceased son, which added to the sentimental impact of the park.
When Evans Park came up for it’s turn at being renovated, Ehnes said some concerned citizens approached the Parks and Rec board to advocate for preserving the rocket ship slide.
“I didn’t fully understand the full value and emotional attachment that this particular piece had with the community, and so thankfully we hadn’t made it too far through the process and I just backed it up,” he said.
As the playground industry has changed over the years, safety standards have also evolved into a set of guidelines, which governs the type of equipment allowed on each site.
“It’s a standard in the industry just like roads are designed to a standard, just like water lines are designed to a standard,” Ehnes said. “Just like roads wear out, just like water lines wear out; it’s infrastructure, it wear out.”
The primary function of the industry standards is to protect the health and safety of children using the equipment, but Ehnes explained that not being up to code could also cost the city big bucks in liability insurance.
“When it’s not in compliance, we run the risk of that insurance dropping our liability coverage, or in the event of an accident, not insuring the city,” he said.
Understanding the difference between this and other playground renovations, Ehnes said he and his staff are working to determine options for what can be done at Rocket Ship Park.
“Whereas if a road gets torn up and redone, that’s what they want. There’s no attachment to it,” Ehnes said. “Parks and Rec, I think in any community, particularly Spearfish, is very emotional for people and they get very attached to things.”
In August, the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Advisory Board met with several citizens speaking about saving the rocket ship. That resulted in the decision being tabled so that Ehnes and his staff could gather the information on what it would take to keep the fixture in the park.
“Other communities across the country have done this, have spent the money to bring (similar fixtures) back to life,” he said. “Also, … I’ve been working with a couple playground companies to give them the option of taking it down and replacing it with brand new, rocket ship themed, playground equipment, that’s brand new, meets ADA standards, meets current standards and all within the budget that’s budgeted for next year.”
Ehnes said the budget for the park’s renovations is $350,000, although he’s very willing to pay for the rocket ship restoration, that cost would eat into what’s left for the rest of the playground.
“I have two certified playground safety inspectors, and yes that’s actually a thing, coming to inspect it, to let me know what would need to be done, to bring it up into compliance,” he said.
If it must be replaced, Ehnes said the city is in discussions with the Parker family to coordinate with them as much as possible what the rocket ship’s final destination would be.
“They’d like to see it saved, but understand if it can’t be,” he said. “They would like to have the equipment back. They have some property that they’d like to put it on.”
Ehnes said he would give a full presentation of the data he’s collected at the next Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Board meeting, scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the council meeting chambers at Spearfish City Hall. For those who can’t make the meeting in person, the city provides a zoom link on it’s website, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84899289804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.