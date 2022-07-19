Renovations coming to Rainbow Road

SPEARFISH — A channel grading and culvert upsizing project under North Rainbow Road is scheduled to begin in 2023 as a result of the proposed Centennial Mountain Estates development taking place directly to the east.
“They will be doing improvements to Tetro Creek channel on the east side of Rainbow Road with their first phase, so we thought this would be a good time to upsize that properly to at least convey a 50-year flow event like everything we design nowadays,” explained Kyle Mathis, Spearfish city engineer.
A “50-year flow event” refers to the estimated probability of a major flood event happening within the given timeframe.
As the areas along the Colorado Boulevard corridor become more developed, Mathis said it made sense for the city to upgrade the infrastructure to meet the same capacities as the developers.
“(Rainbow Road) used to just be an old county road and what they had in there was probably adequate,” he said. “But as we come across these, we feel we have to probably upsize these.”
City officials voted Monday to approve Interstate Engineering’s proposal for surveying, design, bidding services, and construction administration for the project not to exceed $19,958. Completion of the project is estimated at around $500,000, but Mathis said he and his team would work to refine that budget for 2023.
“We think it’s well worth it, it’s going to be a busier and busier road,” he said. “If we don’t do it now, we’re going to be tearing up some of their improvements to fix this in the future.”
