Renovations coming to Rainbow Road

Upgrades to Rainbow Road will begin in 2023 in order to keep up with the developing area to the east, as well as the Colorado Boulevard corridor. Pioneer photo by Alex Portal

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — A channel grading and culvert upsizing project under North Rainbow Road is scheduled to begin in 2023 as a result of the proposed Centennial Mountain Estates development taking place directly to the east.

“They will be doing improvements to Tetro Creek channel on the east side of Rainbow Road with their first phase, so we thought this would be a good time to upsize that properly to at least convey a 50-year flow event like everything we design nowadays,” explained Kyle Mathis, Spearfish city engineer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.