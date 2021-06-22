Renovation work underway on Herrmann Park Bandshell in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — A facelift of the Herrmann Park Bandshell is underway in Belle Fourche and is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the week.
Dirk Hoffman, the city’s public works director, told the Pioneer Monday that the renovation work is focusing on the structure’s wooden concave ceiling. In addition to the replacement of the aged ceiling material, Hoffman said that new lights will be fashioned within the bandshell. The work, he said, is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the week.
In January, the bandshell received a matching grant from the South Dakota State Historical Society, as announced by Ted M. Spencer, State Historic Preservation officer.
The structure was awarded a $15,000 Deadwood Fund Grant to assist with repair of the interior wooden shell.
The city allocated $75,000 in Capital Improvement Project funds in its 2021 budget. The project was awarded to Coyle Construction in the amount of $23,500.
The bandshell in Herrmann Park was built in 1954. In 2016, it was listed in the National Register of Historic Places for the entertainment and recreational activity opportunities it has provided to the community for more than six decades. It has served as a focal point for outdoor band concerts, speeches, performances, and other gatherings since its construction.
The bandshell is also listed on the register as a local vernacular adaptation of a bandshell — a resource type made popular throughout the country in the 1920s and 1930s. Although not built until later, it embodies the features of earlier, larger bandshells. The bandshell, according to the register, exemplifies the half-dome shape and illustrates a local builder’s ability to engineer the structure, using local materials and developing tools when necessary.
Local resident, Dr. John Chassell, donated $4,000 towards the construction of the bandshell. This, along with $1,200 from the park’s trust account, paid for its construction. Local contractor Carl Anderson and Son built the structure.
